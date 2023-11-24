Father and son to bare all for Ganmain local battling cancer

A father and son will bare all in a bid to raise funds for well loved Ganmain local Sharon Walsh as she battles cancer.
When Ken Evers told his 13-year-old son Levi Patterson he was going to shave his hair for charity for Levi's great aunt, the keen teenager was eager to jump on board.
"I was just going to chop my hair and then I thought I would do it for charity and I thought I should do it for my aunty," Mr Evers said.
"I told Levi I was going to do it and he said he wanted to shave his as well.
"A good excuse for a haircut probably."
Mrs Walsh was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and has been undergoing chemotherapy for the last 12 months.
A Ganmain local of 30 years, Mrs Walsh is well-known for being an employee of the Ganmain Hotel where she has worked for 10 years - and as the owner of the Ganmain Newsagency alongside husband Phil.
More importantly though, residents say Mrs Walsh is a kind and generous person who has always been quick to help anyone and everyone in need.
Mr Evers said the money raised will help Mrs Walsh cover medical expenses and alleviate some of the financial stress.
"I have had a few people donate (through a GofundMe page) but a lot of people said they would donate on the day," he said.
"Sharon has been out of work for nearly a year now so we're just trying to help her get through."
The father-son duo will shave their hair together at the Ganmain Pool - where Mr Evers works - on Saturday, December 9 at 11.30am.
"Come down and have some fun - watch me get my hair chopped off," Mr Evers said.
Mr Evers will also donate his hair - which falls down to his lower back - to Ella Wig Makers.
Donations can be made on the day or at; https://gofund.me/1cb2d3f9.
