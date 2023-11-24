McGhie starts to get things rolling after first session with Southcity

New Southcity coach Cleve McGhie had his first taste of the Bulls.
The Bulls kicked off their plans for the 2024 season with a training session on Saturday followed by a barbecue meet and greet at Wagga Beach.
The former Canberra, Bulldogs and Newcastle lower grades player was pleased to get a feel for the club.
"A big part of it, as the club is really big with their old boys, was to get down to meet a few of the old boys, spending time in and around the club's sponsors in cafes and the Turvey Park Hotel," McGhie said.
"You get to meet some of the familiar faces of the club, let them know my plans for coming on board and everyone is pretty excited."
McGhie, who signed on for a two-year deal, won't move to Wagga until early in the new year.
As such he was looking to use the season to start creating a platform before their pre-season training starts in early January.
"The boys just went through some testing to get them into their strength programming and running programming for the off-season building into Christmas, then we will move into a maintenance program over the Christmas break and get back into in January as a full squad and start training on Tuesdays and Thursdays," McGhie said.
There were around 20 players take part in the training session.
McGhie was pleased with the turnout considering the time of the year.
"Heaps were away as it's that time of year with weddings, birthdays, holidays down the coast and things like that," he said.
"I only gave them two weeks to let them know I was coming down for that weekend and a few boys who missed it had other things on but hopefully we will have a few more there in December and expect a full squad in January."
McGhie is only new face Southcity have secured at this stage.
However he is pleased with how things are shaping up for the club as they look to rise back up the Group Nine ladder.
"We're working on new recruits, there's a few boys we still have to get signed but we're pretty happy with where the squad is at for this time of year," McGhie said.
"We will have a lot more come January.
"There's a few boys I used to play football with who have moved back to Wagga and are looking to try to get down to training.
"We will see what comes from that."
