Morphett turns down rival interest to sign new long-term deal at Sydney

WAGGA footballer Ally Morphett has turned down rival interest to sign a new four-year deal at Sydney Swans.
Morphett reportedly turned her back on one of AFL Women's (AFLW) richest ever deals after strong interest from rival clubs Western Bulldogs, Collingwood and Essendon.
The 20-year-old East Wagga-Kooringal product stayed loyal to the Swans, signing a new deal that will see her remain at the club until at least the end of 2027.
Morphett enjoyed a breakout season in her second year at the Swans and was this week named in the AFLW 22 under 22 Team of the Year.
While she suffered a season-ending wrist injury in round seven, Morphett has still been named in the initial All-Australian squad for the first time and is considered one of the strong chances to win the competition's rising star award.
Now considered one of the best rucks in the competition, Morphett is looking forward to taking her game to greater heights at Sydney in coming years.
"I am so excited to have committed my future to the Swans," Morphett said in a Sydney statement.
"This club is where I can take my footy to another level. I've seen what I can do in two years and can't wait for what's to come. I can't wait to work with my team mates to keep building and striving for success.
"People talk about the 'Bloods culture,' it really is something special. From the simple things like eating together in the dining room, to the men's team showing up at our games to support us, it all matters. It's like being part of a family, we all work together under the one roof, we all strive for success together, we are one club."
Sydney Swans executive general manager AFLW Kate Mahony described the re-signing of Morphett as a 'victory' for the club.
"It has been fantastic to watch Ally enjoy a breakout season in the red and white," Mahony said.
"Ally worked incredibly hard to improve her fitness and become one of the premier rucks in the competition. She proved she has the willingness and dedication to take her game to another level."
"We can't wait to see what she can deliver on the field in the 2024 season."
The Swans enjoyed their best season yet this year, making finals for the first time and getting through to the second week before a big loss to Adelaide.
Morphett, who spent her first AFLW season at Greater Western Sydney (GWS), averaged 17.9 disposals and 29.3 hit-outs per game this year.
