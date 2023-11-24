The Daily Advertisersport
Saturday, 25 November 2023
Home/Sport/AFL

Morphett turns down rival interest to sign new long-term deal at Sydney

MM
By Matt Malone
November 24 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ally Morphett
Ally Morphett

WAGGA footballer Ally Morphett has turned down rival interest to sign a new four-year deal at Sydney Swans.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.