'Slow down when approaching livestock': LLS issues warning to drivers

Murray and Riverina Local Land Services are warning that this drier summer across NSW could see more livestock travelling on roads.
They've called for drivers to slow down and be watchful of any livestock grazing or travelling on public roads to prevent any accidents.
Senior LLS travelling stock reserves officer Scott Sheather has emphasised drivers have a responsibility to keep public roads safe and to watch out for warning signs.
"These warning signs are put up for a reason, to let drivers know they need to slow down," Mr Sheather said.
"Livestock can be unpredictable, particularly when being moved on unfamiliar territory, so when you see stock moving signs ... reduce your speed ... and brake safely."
Any driver who fails to give space to livestock travelling across public roads may face significant fines.
The current legislation any driver of a vehicle is required to give space to any livestock and animals as well as any vehicle accompanying them.
"Drovers with the correct permit have the right to move livestock on public roads and are required to display signs so motorists are warned of the upcoming hazard," Mr Sheather said.
Drovers are also required to have clear black and yellow warning signs when livestock are grazing and moving across the road.
The owner of the animals must ensure that the stock they possess poses no threat to themselves, animal or vehicle on the road.
Stock warning signs are available in the nearest Local Land Service Office.
