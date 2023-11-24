The Daily Advertiser
Drink-driver pulled from car before it burst into flames blew .221: police

Taylor Dodge
Updated November 24 2023 - 3:09pm, first published 12:27pm
Police have saved the life of an alleged drunk-driver who was pulled from his crashed car moments before it burst into flames.

