Drink-driver pulled from car before it burst into flames blew .221: police

Police have saved the life of an alleged drunk-driver who was pulled from his crashed car moments before it burst into flames.
Emergency services were called to the Gardiner Street and Boorooma Street intersection in North Wagga at about 10.15pm on Thursday night following reports a car had crashed into a ditch.
Police said the driver was removed from the car by officers before it went up in flames and was completely destroyed.
The officers on scene tried to put out the blaze with an extinguisher, due to the gusty conditions, the fire spread and burnt through 300 metres of grass.
The driver, was taken to Wagga Police Station, where he allegedly returned a breath analysis of 0.211.
Thomas Andrew Beattie, 31, appeared before a deputy registrar at Wagga Local Court on Friday to answer charges of high-range drink-driving and contravening a prohibition or restriction on an apprehended violence order.
Beattie, who is from the Albury area, was granted bail on the conditions he doesn't occupy the driver's seat of a motor vehicle as well as reporting to police and complying with all AVOs.
NSW Fire and Rescue Wagga zone commander Inspector Daryl Manson said firefighters were called to the single-vehicle crash where they found the car had left the road and flames were spreading quickly.
"There was a 150-square metre area alight and was spreading fairly quickly - due to the location we deployed our tanker," he said
Fire crews were in attendance for about an hour and the fire was extinguished relatively quickly.
