Saturday, 25 November 2023
'They need to know it's not ok': Powerful message shared on White Ribbon Day

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
November 24 2023 - 3:17pm
Mount Austin Public students release 60 white balloons to mark White Ribbon Day. Picture by Les Smith
Mount Austin Public students release 60 white balloons to mark White Ribbon Day. Picture by Les Smith

Mount Austin Public School have marked White Ribbon day with the release of 60 white balloons - one for every family violence fatality this year.

