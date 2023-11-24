'They need to know it's not ok': Powerful message shared on White Ribbon Day

Mount Austin Public School have marked White Ribbon day with the release of 60 white balloons - one for every family violence fatality this year.
Officially on November 17 in 2023, White Ribbon Australia is a global social movement working to stop men's violence against women.
Mount Austin principal Anna Middleton said it was important to teach kids about this this issue early to help break the cycle of violence.
"It's extremely important the kids understand family violence, looking after each other, and know they can reach out to us," she said.
"I don't know that they take a heap on board, but at least they know - it gives them some awareness.
"So many of these children come from war-torn countries. So many of them are refugees. When you look at the statistics on domestic violence and family violence in Indigenous communities too, it's clear many people are experiencing this."
Coinciding with the White Ribbon Day event was the opening of a new Aboriginal community space.
Twelve months in the making, the new community space was opened with fanfare from local elders and the school's community.
The ribbon on the new community space was cut by Wiradjuri Elder Aunty Gail Manderson.
She made a powerful contribution to the event by sharing her personal experience of domestic and family violence.
"Today is a very important day for me. I lost my mother to domestic violence. It was her 54th anniversary yesterday," she said.
"My stepfather used to belt my mother and I couldn't do anything about it. After she passed away, he ended up belting me up and putting me in hospital.
"If that is happening to you, talk to a teacher, your principal, a family member. Sometimes your family member may not believe you, but you need to do it anyway."
Family violence is something overwhelmingly committed by men against women in wider society. Australia's National Research Organisation on Womens' Safety (ANROWS) research shows it is more common among disadvantaged groups.
Domestic violence prevention organisation Our Watch have said early intervention programs like this are important in changing the culture around family violence - particularly for men.
Men in Focus: A Practical Guide outlines the need for early intervention to change the narrative around how men should behave, and what respectful relationships look like.
But Aunty Gail said this doesn't tell the full story. She said young men need to be aware they can be victims of family violence too.
"Men are being attacked by women too, but people always take the woman's side. Why is this happening?" she said.
"A lot of domestic violence appears in stolen generation families ... they're taken away, they're not shown love, and when they get out into the world, they don't know what a loving relationship is.
"They [kids] need to know it's not ok for someone to hit them. It's not ok for someone to verbally abuse them ... Parents don't realise what they're doing to their children now affects them later in life, and they end up doing the same thing to their partners and kids. It's not ok."
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; 1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732.
