Driver dies as crashed truck discovered, Newell Highway closed

A truck driver has died after his crashed rig was discovered off the highway near West Wyalong overnight.
Emergency services were called out to the scene around 11.45pm on Thursday when the B-double was noticed crashed into trees around 150m off the Newell Highway.
Police say the male driver, who is yet to be formally identified, died at the scene 10 kilometres south of West Wyalong.
The tragedy comes the day after a driver was injured in a crash near Holbrook and just two days after a teenage truck driver was killed in a three-truck collision at roadworks on the Sturt Highway at Carrathool.
The Newell Highway remained closed into Friday morning as the police crash investigation unit examined the scene through the night.
It reopened under stop/slow conditions by 10.30am, with northbound traffic able to use the highway at Alleena instead of an earlier diversion via Burley Griffin Way and Goldfields Way.
The northbound lane is closed near Winters Lane, with all traffic being rerouted on a lengthy diversion along Burley Griffin Way to Temora, then Goldfields Way.
"Only one lane remains open on the Newell Highway near Winters Lane, but alternating (stop/sow) is in place on that lane," the NSW Transport Management Centre advised.
"The clean-up and salvage is continuing.
"Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and exercise caution."
Murrumbidgee Police District officers are appealing for help from the public to help piece together the circumstances that led to the crash.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling the Griffith station on 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
The latest road closure information can be found on on the Live Traffic website or the Live Traffic NSW app.
