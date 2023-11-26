Your say: Impassioned plea on Inland Rail impact on city

Costing for an alternate route for freight trains around the perimeter of the city. To my knowledge no alternate costing has been provided to make comparison with costs of raising bridges etc along the current railway line.

The current rail line provides a speed of 40kms per hour. It is believed that the 1.8km long freight trains will travel up to 80km per hour on the same line around every two hours each day. There has been no mention on the integrity of the current rail line to take some many extra freight trains per day at double the speed. It would be logical to assess that the current rail line as it will deteriorate rapidly, and it will need replacing so why not have an alternate route for the freight trains north of the city along the river flood plain.

Freight trains holding up vehicle traffic at two major arterial routes for a duration of up to 5 minutes has not been addressed. The crossing in Bourke Street is a major concern for access to the two hospitals and the ambulance station. The closest arterial route from the south to the hospitals is via Bourke Street. If a critically ill patient is in an ambulance waiting for the freight train to pass up to 5five minutes, it could mean life or death for the patient. This scenario happened Coolamon about 10 days ago where the patient was held up going to a hospital due to a passing freight train and the patient stopped breathing.

In the case where an ambulance is going to an accident site or to a patient on the northern side of the rail line from the ambulance station, it would be held up at the Bourke Street site if a freight train is passing by.

The noise factor, vibration factor, and pollution aspects have not been addressed.

There will be major disruptions to the vehicle traffic flow if they proceed with their plan to raise the bridges of 18 months or greater as most government projects run over time.

Also, if a freight train became derailed in the centre of the city near the hospitals and there is a chemical spill that would mean the need to evacuate the hospitals and surrounding medical and care facilities as the rail line is next the regional medical and knowledge centre of the city. This situation should never be allowed to arise, thus, the need to find an alternate route for freight trains around the north and west of the city.