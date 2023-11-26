Your say: Impassioned plea on Inland Rail impact on city

A few months ago, a number of residents in the city of Wagga submitted a number objections to the Federal Minister for Inland Rail about the need to divert freight trains around the perimeter of the city in lieu of freight trains running through the centre of the city.
The city of Parkes has an alternate route going around the perimeter of the city in lieu of travelling through the centre of the city.
The alternate route for our city is to follow the floodplain along the Olympic Highway and across the Murrumbidgee west of the city joining the main line near Kapooka.
The minister was asked to provide information on:
The environmental impact report does not address the issues raised and
I totally support Mr Mullins comments (DA, 18/11). It is our city, and we need to look after it and we should not be dictated by the Minister for Inland Rail. Raise your red large ribbons as suggested by Mr Mullins to express your opinion on the matter. Please submit your comments via email to InlandRailNSW@ARTC.com.au or calling 1800 732 761.
Do you have something to get off your chest?
Send your letters to the editor to letters@dailyadvertiser.com.au, or simply click here to submit your letter.
You can also leave your comments directly on articles published on our website, dailyadvertiser.com.au. Simply scroll to the bottom of the story and let us know your thoughts on the issues of the day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.