The Daily Advertiser
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/Community/Events
Have Your Say

Your say: Impassioned plea on Inland Rail impact on city

By Letters
November 27 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Your say: Impassioned plea on Inland Rail impact on city
Your say: Impassioned plea on Inland Rail impact on city
Your say: Impassioned plea on Inland Rail impact on city
Your say: Impassioned plea on Inland Rail impact on city

A few months ago, a number of residents in the city of Wagga submitted a number objections to the Federal Minister for Inland Rail about the need to divert freight trains around the perimeter of the city in lieu of freight trains running through the centre of the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.