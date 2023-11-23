The Daily Advertisersport
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Scott shines with ball as Riverina secure their spot in Country Bash final

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
November 23 2023 - 7:30pm
Jake Scott finished with incredible figures of 4-9 which helped Riverina secure their spot in the Country Bash final. Picture from Cricket NSW
A stellar spell of bowling from Jake Scott guided Riverina to a 52-run victory over Central Coast that secured their spot in the Country Bash final.

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

