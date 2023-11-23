Scott shines with ball as Riverina secure their spot in Country Bash final

A stellar spell of bowling from Jake Scott guided Riverina to a 52-run victory over Central Coast that secured their spot in the Country Bash final.
Riverina lost the toss and was sent into bat posting a strong total of 8-124 with Nic Whitelaw (33) and Ethan Bartlett (31) leading the way at the top of the order.
Central Coast found themselves in trouble early after losing a couple of wickets in quick succession, however they still had a small chance of victory sitting at 5-48.
Enter Scott.
The talented young all-rounder dismissed Joe Hawkins (6) and then had Thomas Owen (0) caught first ball.
Although narrowly missing out on his hat-trick, he went on to dismiss Kobe Allison (0) and Scott Burkinshaw (0).
Scott finished with figures of 4-9 after just two overs which left Central Coast scrambling at 9-50.
It was a sensational spell from Scott and Riverina coach Trent Ball believed it secured his side the victory.
"He loves batting so every time he gets out he's just shattered," Ball said.
"But then to come out, he was on a hat-trick so he took three out of four balls and it was just unreal to watch.
"He's running in from the ring bowling 130kph at the moment, I thought he was bowling leg spin to be honest but he said I'm bowling meds now.
"We were right on top and then that little over there just shut the door and the game was over.
"We were worrying about Sydney after that."
Riverina eventually dismissed Central Coast for 72 and they will now face Greater Illawarra in the Country Bash final on January 17.
Played at Spotless Stadium, the game will be a curtain-raiser for the Big Bash League (BBL) clash between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades.
Ball credited the earlier performances of Bartlett, Whitelaw and Chris Galvin (28) with the bat that helped them manage a defendable total in what were tough batting conditions.
"We were happy to bat first but the pitch wasn't great and it was hard to score on," he said.
"The innings of Bartlett, Whitelaw and Galvin were invaluable in the end, I thought maybe 150 but we bowled and fielded brilliantly and outplayed them.
"We were too good and I'm just so pumped that we got the win."
Ball was thrilled with the result and he was so pleased to see the side come together so well to secure their spot in the final.
"I'm rapt for all of them," he said.
"We've had Jake Scott come from Sydney and Ethan Bartlett coming from Canberra.
"We've got a mix of old and new and it's just brilliant.
"I'm just to happy for them that they got the job done and how we played.
"They deserve their spot in the final."
In their earlier game against Southern Districts, Beck Frostick (57no), captain Josh Staines (45no) and Bartlett (44) all starred with the bat as Riverina finished their 20 overs at 5-185.
In another strong performance with the ball they dismissed Southern Districts for 91 which secured them a 94-run victory.
Riverina will now hope to carry their strong form into the Country Championships which will see them take on Central Coast on Friday.
Games against Southern Districts (Saturday) and Western (Sunday) will follow as Riverina will look to secure their spot in the Country Championships grand final against Newcastle.
Riverina 8-124 (N Whitelaw 33, E Bartlett 31; J Harris 3-16, S Keen 3-19) d Central Coast 72 (J Harris 19no, B Russell 15; J Scott 4-9)
Riverina 5-185 (B Frostick 57no, J Staines 45no, E Bartlett 44) d Southern Districts 91
