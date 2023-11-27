Your say: What's in the air on project just as important as the path

Section 6.3, Operational air quality, in the Preferred Infrastructure Report for the Inland Rail, provides a summary of the additional air quality assessment of the proposal. It states:
Emissions of particulate matter are predicted to exceed the air quality criteria at Wagga Wagga urban case study area.... exceedance is mainly driven by elevated background concentrations which already exceed or approach the assessment criteria.
Emissions of nitrogen dioxide are also predicted to exceed the air quality criteria in some modelled scenarios, such as idling events.
Exposure to particles less than 10 micrometres in diameter, even for short periods, can aggravate respiratory diseases, particularly asthma which is already a health hazard in Wagga Wagga. Exposures to elevated concentrations of NO2 can also contribute to the development of asthma.
The report acknowledges that pollution levels for the Wagga Wagga urban area are already above safe levels.
This is not surprising given traffic pollution issues are already obvious as traffic flows slow.
Heavy vehicles on the Sturt Highway passing through the city, together with the increased rail traffic associated with the Inland Rail project, and the further disruption to road traffic make a city bypass essential for both rail and road.
Among his recent travels, it was pleasing to see Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visiting Australia these last few days.
If I may misquote the late Peter Allen, I hear that the Prime Minister 'still calls Australia home'.
I am seeking recognition of my son's Italian citizenship by descent. My mother, for concern of personal privacy will not provide a copy of her birth certificate, or the birth and death certificate of my maternal grandmother.
I have contacted the NSW Births Deaths and Marriages registry and have been advised they can not be of assistance and to engage a lawyer to explore methods to access these documents. Presumably to force my mother to provide the documentation I require.
I believe the response of the Births, Deaths and Marriages constitutes a breach of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) article 8. Article 8. 1. states "Parties undertake to respect the right of the child to preserve his or her identity, including nationality, name and family relations as recognized by law without unlawful interference." 8.2. "Where a child is illegally deprived of some or all of the elements of his or her identity, States Parties shall provide appropriate assistance and protection, with a view to re-establishing speedily his or her identity."
I believe under the article my son has the right to attain the documents he requires, to be provided by the state of NSW, so that he can have his Italian citizenship by descent recognised by the Italian government.
This come only days after I have raised concerns through the ACM network of the NSW Government is not meeting their obligations under United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), Article 24 in failing to facilitating the ease of connection of drinking water to a house I own (which is already connected to town water supplies) unless I pay a $15,000 'buy-in tariff'.
I believe all departments within the state of NSW need to review their policies and identify where the NSW government is breaching the rights of a child.
Why as a nation do we sign to charters like the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child if our government departments don't actively comply with their obligations?
A big 'thank you' to the people who went to the 'printmaker', via the Wagga Art Trail on November 11 and 12. The blustery, hot weather was no fun, but you were!
Your efforts via the dry point sketching process should give some understanding of what printmaking can involve.
May your purchases of the more serious prints hang well on your walls!
