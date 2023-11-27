Your say: What's in the air on project just as important as the path

I believe the response of the Births, Deaths and Marriages constitutes a breach of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) article 8. Article 8. 1. states "Parties undertake to respect the right of the child to preserve his or her identity, including nationality, name and family relations as recognized by law without unlawful interference." 8.2. "Where a child is illegally deprived of some or all of the elements of his or her identity, States Parties shall provide appropriate assistance and protection, with a view to re-establishing speedily his or her identity."