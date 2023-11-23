'Home of the big log': New riverside sculpture sparks debate

A new Border sculpture on the banks of the Murray River has stirred diverse reactions.
Bungambrawatha has attracted admiration but also concerns about its costs, with some labelling it a waste of ratepayers' money.
Crafted by locally raised artist Marley Dawson, the public artwork has been installed by Albury Council at the entrance of the Riverside Precinct.
The red gum used in the sculpture, reclaimed from the Murray River, is between 6400 and 12,000 years old, according to carbon dating reports from the Australian National University.
Photos shared on Albury Council's Facebook page on Tuesday, November 21, generated more than 130 comments, reflecting a mix of appreciation for its beauty and criticism for it being, well, a dead tree.
Albury Council said the artist's fee for the work was $50,000.
"The commission underwent a rigorous procurement process, from expression of interest, request for quote to final shortlisting," service leader of community and place Simona Coad said.
"Multiple consultations with Dyiramaalang Elders group were undertaken from artist shortlisting to final concept phases.
"This was for the artists to pay homage to the Wiradjuri traditional values."
Walkers passing by the artwork on Wednesday, November 22, gave their perspectives.
Richard Eames, of Wodonga, defended the sculpture as unique.
"It's different, but that's art, isn't it? Art can be anything," he said.
Pauline Pearton, from the Sunshine Coast, saw the sculpture as relevant and representative of the area's history, fitting into the landscape of the new park.
Melbourne's Pat Haynes described the sculpture as "historical, rugged, and fitting in with the scenery".
But some online comments were less positive, with former Albury councillor Ross Jackson writing, "Albury, home of the big log".
Questions about the sculpture's cost arose, with Jake Oldfield asking about the expense and some suggesting the money could have been better spent fixing infrastructure issues and potholes.
However, supporters like Amy Graeber praised the artwork for its unique approach to capturing history.
Manager of finance and administration at Murray Arts, Vivian Naimo, applauded the sculpture as an "amazing piece of art" and acknowledged the effort put into burnishing the fossilised river red gum.
"Well done AlburyCity and Marley," she commented.
"I love walking here and seeing the Riverside Precinct evolve."
The sculpture will be officially launched on Sunday, December 10, at 11am.
The community is invited to the event.
