Loss for community after Junee transfers last two meetings to Wagga

Junee Harness Racing Club are hoping their tough decision to not hold any meetings this financial year will be a one-off.
After issues with the Junee Showground Trust, the club were looking at hosting just two of their usual meetings, both of which were scheduled for January.
The club raced six times last financial year, with their last meeting in April, however the committee made the decision to move their remaining two meetings, including their cup meeting, to Riverina Paceway.
Secretary Sarah White felt they had no realistic option other than to transfer their last remaining meetings.
"We just haven't been able to reach a user agreement that is reasonable at this stage," White said.
"So at this point there would be no way we could conduct meetings there in January so we had to transfer our meetings to Wagga."
Junee are one of the best attended clubs in the region with a rich history.
Three Inter Dominion winners, Welcome Advice, Jofess and Our Sir Vancelot have been trained in the town.
In more recent times millionaire mare Frith was trained at Junee for most of her glittering career while former Junee reinsman Cameron Hart has secured six group one victories this year, including two in New Zealand last week, as well as last year's Inter Dominion.
White hopes they will be able to provide racing in the town again next year.
"The club really didn't want to close down or anything, we wanted to make sure we still have some sort of event," she said.
"We're just sad it can't be a community event for Junee next year as we're running out of community events in town and it's always a good day on the calendar.
"At least this way the club is still running and we can provide a cup race and decent prizemoney for participants."
Junee will still allocate funding to the cup meeting with traditional races like the Allan and Phyllis Harpley Memorial races also to be run at the January 25 meeting.
The club's sponsors will also have races named after them.
"At this stage we will be conducting it like a normal Junee Cup meeting," White said.
"Wagga will host the meeting and we will provide trophies and all the extra prizemoney now that the authority has changed the Carnival of Cups.
"We're still having a $19,000 cup so the club is putting in quite a bit of funding so we can get some good fields."
