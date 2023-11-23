The Daily Advertiser
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Loss for community after Junee transfers last two meetings to Wagga

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
November 23 2023 - 5:30pm
Junee Showground will not host any meetings this financial year with the club's last two meetings scheduled for January moved to Riverina Paceway.
Junee Harness Racing Club are hoping their tough decision to not hold any meetings this financial year will be a one-off.

