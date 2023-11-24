How Coolamon's newest residents are helping keep its oldest in community

A Riverina town has reopened a wing of its aged care centre after years of closure thanks to a major staffing boost.
Coolamon hailed the arrival of eight aged care workers from the Philippines last week.
The workers have already begun their shift at the council-run Allawah Lodge, allowing it to offer 11 additional beds to help meet the high demand for aged care in the region.
Coolamon mayor Dave McCann said it was "very exciting."
"Allawah Lodge is an important facility in our community," Cr McCann said.
"It's been around and in our community for 35 years.
"For us, it means our aged population can expect to stay in the shire rather than have to move away to receive aged care."
The mayor said a wing of the aged care home has now been able to reopen for the first time since COVID thanks to the staffing boost, taking the facility up to a total of 34 beds.
The workers were trained in the Philippines by Groworx, which equips healthcare workers in the Philippines and provides a pathway for them to work in Australia.
One of those to arrive in Coolamon under the scheme is Vanessa Hipolito.
Mrs Hipolito, 42, said while the journey took almost two days, they have been welcomed with open arms.
"I know we left our families back in the Philippines to come and work here, but thanks to the hospitality of the people in Coolamon, it feels like we never left home," she said.
Originally from Baliwag on the island of Luzon, Mrs Hipolito trained for about 15 weeks before arriving in Coolamon.
The eight workers arrived to find accommodation built and furnished for them by the Coolamon Council.
Mrs Hipolito said this has certainly helped smoothen the transition.
She also trained as a nurse in the Philippines and hopes to become accredited here down the track as well.
Mrs Hipolito has left two children aged 15 and 21 behind in the Philippines and hopes to bring them out in the near future.
Reflecting on the journey so far, Mrs Hipolito thanked Groworx for building bridges and providing opportunities in Australia, and the Coolamon community for welcoming them all.
The lodge is expecting to welcome two more workers under the scheme in January.
