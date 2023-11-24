The Daily Advertiser
How Coolamon's newest residents are helping keep its oldest in community

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
November 24 2023 - 12:00pm
Among Coolamon's newest residents are aged care workers Lyn Coralde and Vanessa Hipolito, who have recently arrived from the Philippines, with Allawah Lodge resident Aileen Stevens. Picture by Les Smith
A Riverina town has reopened a wing of its aged care centre after years of closure thanks to a major staffing boost.

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

