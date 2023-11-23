Fuller returns as Collingullie-Glenfield Park coach ahead of 2024 season

Pressures from past performances won't weigh heavy on Collingullie-Glenfield Park next season as new faces filter into the Demons cohort.
Dane Fuller has returned as head coach for the side for the third year, and said he'll continue forward with the same mission, keep improving.
Narrowly losing to eventual premiers Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong in a preliminary final earlier this year, Fuller isn't interested in what other clubs might expect from the side.
"We set our expectations at the start of each season to improve," Fuller said.
"What that looks like results wise, it's hard to know because we don't know what the other sides have got, but we just try to improve and they know as a team that we want to get better and as individuals each of the girls want to get better
"As our first goal we want to get better and play good footy, there might be some external expectations after last year but we'll just go along and try to get better, it just depends what opposition we come up against what those results will look like."
Now a month into their preseason training, Fuller said he's been impressed with what he is seeing on the field.
With few 'Gullie netballers in the side, he said it's exciting to see most of the group are football-first athletes.
"There's a little bit of turnover, our numbers will be pretty good again but a few new faces and a few have moved on, but the core of last year's side will still be around," Fuller said.
"It's a lot of getting back into the swing of things, back into some of those basic skill drills and getting plenty of touches of the footy."
Bringing in a handful of players from soccer, and a noted volleyball player, Fuller said regardless what sport the players come from, they always bring plenty of transitional skills.
"A lot of them are footballers first which is good," he said.
"Anyone that's played any sport brings some assets with them.
"The girls from the soccer background are quite good in terms of their foot skills obviously, and can use both sides of their bodies.
"They also know how to run the right angles and position themselves into space which is really important in footy.
"It doesn't matter what they come from, we have volleyballer playing this year so she's got a really good vertical leap and quite good hand-eye coordination, so hopefully that'll be an asset on the footy field as well."
The Southern NSW Women's League is due to return in February next year.
