Thompson, Harper return for Cats' top of table clash against Wagga RSL

Wagga City will welcome back captain-coach Josh Thompson and Max Harper for their top of the table clash against Wagga RSL.
Thompson returns after missing last weekend's win against Kooringal through unavailability while Harper will play his first game of the season.
Sean Gaynor and Lucas Livio are the pair that come out of the side as the Cats look to maintain their spot on top of the Wagga Cricket ladder.
Harper has been a standout for the Cats over recent years and Thompson was looking forward to having him back in the side.
"I love having Max in the side," Thompson said.
"He's a real competitor with the ball and he's always shown a little bit of talent with his batting.
"He's probably just unfortunate that he's been behind the batting lineup that we've had for the last five years.
"I don't know how many games he's saved us at the end when our top order has let us down.
"He's always sort of come in and filled a role for us and got that 40-50 runs that we need at the end.
"We saw it last year in the semi-final, we probably wouldn't have beaten South Wagga if he didn't come out and play the way he did.
"It's a massive inclusion for us and he's just another great hitter to have around the group."
Caleb Walker captained the side in Thompson's absence over the weekend and the Cats leader was very pleased with how well the young keeper carried out the role.
"I want to applaud Cally for the way he conducted himself on the weekend," he said.
'I think we had eight dropped catches and he didn't really waver emotionally.
"I watched most of the game on Colts Frogbox and yeah there was disappointment when the balls got put down.
"But he was quick to get back up and make sure that he didn't dwell on the last ball.
"He made sure things kept flowing along and was trying to change bowlers around to get us wickets.
"It's a credit to him, he's got a young mind but he's going leaps and bounds in his cricket and we are looking forward to seeing what he can do."
It's been a stellar start to the season for the Cats and Thompson said that he was amazed at how well his young side have performed in the opening six rounds.
'I'm super stoked with the boys," he said.
"They are all great kids and they all buy in to everything that you try to implement at training.
"They all want to learn, if you pull them up on something they come to you at training and ask what do I need to work on and how do I get better at this.
"It's been a really fun year and even though I was a bit stressed at the start of the season thinking how we'd go, I am amazed of where we are.
"But it's another week and RSL have been playing some really good cricket.
"We've just got to take it week by week again and make sure we try and get most of our cricket correct on the day."
