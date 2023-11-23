English visitor and Sunshine Coast professional share lead at Country Club

ENGLISHWOMAN Amy Taylor and Queenslander Vicky Uwland share the lead at the halfway point of the $50,000 Women's NSW Open Regional Qualifier in Wagga.
Taylor and Uwland head a stacked leaderboard after shooting opening round three under par 70s at Wagga Country Club on Thursday.
South Korean visitor Nayeon Eum, Kristalle Blum and Kelsey Bennett all sit just one shot further back heading into the second and final round on Friday, to be broadcast on Kayo.
Taylor only arrived in Australia last week as she prepares for next week's Australian Open and suddenly finds herself with a share of the lead in a tournament in Wagga.
"I only landed last Thursday," Taylor revealed.
"I was coming over to play the Australian Open and I reached out to the WPGA to find a place to practice and they mentioned they had these two events (Mollymook and Wagga) and I thought what better practice than to play.
"So I decided to come and I'm leaving straight after the Aussie Open so it's a fleeting trip."
Taylor's first trip to Australia for last year's Open was an even quicker hit and run mission so she's loving the opportunity to see more of the country.
"I went to Melbourne last year for the Australian Open and didn't do any sightseeing and I kind of regret that a bit," she said.
"I'm seeing all different parts of Australia here so it's really nice and I'm meeting some lovely people along the way, which is always a perk of the job."
The 23-year-old shot seven birdies and four bogies in her round of 70. She'd love to win the tournament but is happy to be playing well heading into next week.
"It was good today. I definitely had a mixed bag," she said.
"I think I had seven birdies and four bogies so it was a very crazy round but it was nice to go under par and get my name up there.
"Obviously I'd love to win but I just want to focus on getting better. That's been my goal all year and with the Australian Open a week away, I don't want to peak too soon but in saying that I'd still love to win.
"I can take a lot of confidence today and I definitely improved from yesterday, I didn't play great in the Pro-Am. I was just learning about the course, it has some challenging parts to it.
"I'm just going to keep learning, I learnt some stuff today and hopefully I can improve on that tomorrow."
For Uwland, an experienced Sunshine Coast professional, it was a nice result given she's enjoying some time away from full-time work in the golf industry at present.
She has been a professional for over 20 years, having spent time playing in Europe, but refers to herself as a 'part-time golfer' now.
"I played pretty solid. I hit the ball really well off the tee and putted well. A couple of loose drives and had a couple of bogies but gave myself a lot of chances. I was able to reach most of the par fives and had some birdies coming in that really shot me up the leaderboard," Uwland said.
"I was really happy, I played really well yesterday (in the Pro-Am) and just had a couple of bad holes. I didn't really put myself in any trouble, hit a lot of greens and putted really well, holed a lot of those six to 10 footers for birdies and a couple for par, which make a difference."
Uwland recognises the competition will be hot on Friday but gives herself a chance.
"There's some pretty good players up there and the course looks to have a fair few birdies but we'll go out there tomorrow, hit the ball on the fairways and see what happens," she said.
"Hopefully I hit the ball as well tomorrow and if I putt well, hopefully I'll be in with a shot but someone else might come in and shoot the lights out."
Wagga Country Club will flip the nines for Friday's second and final round in a bid to capitalise on the television coverage.
Coverage on Kayo begins from 10am. Entry to the course is free and spectators are encouraged.
The leading group tee off at 10.05am.
-3 Vicky Uwland, Amy Taylor
-2 Nayeon Eum, Kristalle Blum, Kelsey Bennett
-1 Michelle Bang (a), Munchin Keh
Even Danni Vasquez, Tamara Johns, Stefanie Hall, Emma Ash
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.