Thursday, 23 November 2023
Fatal Sturt Highway truck crash occurred at roadworks stop light: police

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated November 23 2023 - 5:44pm, first published 3:57pm
Driver confirmed dead in horror three-truck crash on Sturt Highway.
A horror truck crash that claimed the life of a teenage driver on Wednesday occurred when a truck didn't stop as it ploughed into two more waiting at roadworks, investigators say.

