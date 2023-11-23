Fatal Sturt Highway truck crash occurred at roadworks stop light: police

A horror truck crash that claimed the life of a teenage driver on Wednesday occurred when a truck didn't stop as it ploughed into two more waiting at roadworks, investigators say.
Police believe the young man who was killed in the three-truck pile-up on the Sturt Highway at Carrathool on Wednesday was from South Australia, while the two surviving drivers were men aged in their 30s from southern NSW.
According to officers, the November 22 crash unfolded near Webbs Lane when a prime mover allegedly failed to slow and rammed into one of several trucks waiting at a roadworks stop light near Webbs Lane.
The teenage driver was killed on impact while the other vehicle was pushed into the path of another prime mover, whose driver was ejected through the windscreen and onto the roadway, suffering serious head and back injuries.
He has since been transported to St George's Hospital in Sydney to undergo surgery after initially being treated at Griffith Base Hospital where he also received mandatory testing.
Meanwhile, the driver of the stationary vehicle was uninjured and also underwent testing at Griffith.
Murrumbidgee Police District officers declared a crime scene at the crash site and have called for any witnesses or drivers with dashcam vision to come forward as they piece together what led to the tragedy.
They worked through the afternoon and into the night after the horror collision, with the trucks cleared and a large fluid spill cleaned up before the highway reopened on Thursday morning under speed restrictions following the death of a teenager in a three-truck crash at Carrathool.
The road surface was checked before it reopened with a reduced speed limit of 60km/h around 6.45am.
The crash occurred just a few kilometres west of where a man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover in July.
The Riverina crash investigation unit are now investigating the circumstances of the incident. Police say no charges have been laid at this time.
As inquiries continue, anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has dashcam vision is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
