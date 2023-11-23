The Daily Advertiser
Buchtmanns rub elbows with SSN stars while putting in hours for a good cause

Tahlia Sinclair
Updated November 23 2023 - 4:20pm, first published 3:44pm
Sophie Buchtmann models one of the tie dye shirts from the Tie Dye Project's tie dye festival held in Sydney over the weekend. Picture by Les Smith
Wagga teenagers Hannah and Sophie Buchtmann had a pretty colourful weekend, rubbing elbows with top Super Netball athletes and supporting a good cause.

