Buchtmanns rub elbows with SSN stars while putting in hours for a good cause

Wagga teenagers Hannah and Sophie Buchtmann had a pretty colourful weekend, rubbing elbows with top Super Netball athletes and supporting a good cause.
The duo travelled to Sydney to participate in the Tie Dye Project's (TDP) first Tie Dye Festival, helping create merchandise sold to raise funds for sarcoma research.
Founded by Australian Diamond and Super Netball player Amy Parmenter, and Dubbo teenager Molly Croft, TDP invited elite and grassroots netball players from across the state to join them in raising awareness and funds.
Having developed relationships with Parmenter, among other Super Netball players, through in person meetings and social media, the sisters were keen to offer their support to the project.
Not only an opportunity to meet their idols and flex their creative muscles, the Buchtmann's said they feel it's important for athletes to give back to their communities.
Supporting the Project before this year, the girls said it was a privilege to have been part of the festival.
"The Tie Dye Project is made by two amazing ladies, one of them is an Australian netballer and the other is an osteosarcoma survivor," Sophie said.
"Molly, who is the osteosarcoma survivor, she's only 16 and had sarcoma twice, so she met Amy [Parmenter] when she was 12.
"Amy visited the hospital and saw Molly, and Molly said here's one of my tie dye shirts and from there it's grown."
Presenting their parents with the idea to attend, there was no push back from the Buchtmann's who were keen to give the girls an opportunity to give back.
While excited to spend time with the netballers in a more casual setting, the girls said it was a special experience to be on common ground.
"I think it's very important to just give back to the community," Sophie said.
"The community has given so much back to us as athletes, and just to be out there and helping out those who can't get out on the field or court."
"Giving back to the community and becoming part of it is important," Hannah added.
"Opening up opportunities, making memories and friends."
Having an absolute ball over the two days, the girls were part of every step of the merchandise making process from pre-washing to twisting, dyeing, and drying.
There was even an educational moment for young Sophie, who has since learnt she may have sent out a pair or two of miss-matched socks.
"I think one of my favourite parts was getting to hang out with some of the netballers and getting to know them a bit more," Sophie said.
"Mine would be kind of becoming part of the team, helping out with the tie dye as well as talking with the girls on a more personal level," Hannah said.
"When you go to games or clinics, you get to talk to them but with this it was more personal, it was just hanging out with them."
Hoping to return to the festival if it runs again next year, the girls would like to make it an annual trip.
They even took the opportunity to put the idea of a Wagga dyeing day into Parmenter's head.
"It was a really enjoyable weekend, it just made my whole year," Sophie said.
"Everyone was smiling, it's not like everyone was sad because they lost a game, everyone was smiling and had such a happy attitude."
"It wasn't just to to go hang out with the players to be like 'I went there', it was to help out for a good cause," Hannah said.
After a weekend of putting in the hard work, the sisters weren't returning to Wagga empty handed.
With nearly a new wardrobe worth of tie dyed items, Hannah said there'll be plenty of colourful Christmas presents from their family this year too.
Since it's inception the Tie Dye Project has dyed more than 7000 items for sale and has raised over half a million dollars for sarcoma research.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.