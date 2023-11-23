The Daily Advertiser
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Alleged pursuit driver then tried to flee on foot: Wagga police

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated November 23 2023 - 5:44pm, first published 1:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Driver arrested after alleged dangerous pursuit near Wagga. Picture by Ash Smith
Driver arrested after alleged dangerous pursuit near Wagga. Picture by Ash Smith

A man charged with leading police on a pursuit that closed the Olympic Highway tried to run away when the allegedly stolen vehicle was eventually stopped by road spikes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.