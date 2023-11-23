Alleged pursuit driver then tried to flee on foot: Wagga police

A man charged with leading police on a pursuit that closed the Olympic Highway tried to run away when the allegedly stolen vehicle was eventually stopped by road spikes.
Officers attached to the Riverina Highway patrol received several driving complaints on Wednesday morning at about 9.40am regarding a silver Toyota Camry travelling on the Olympic Highway from Culcairn towards Wagga.
Police attempted to stop the vehicle on the highway near Dunns Road, Kapooka, when it allegedly failed to stop.
A pursuit was initiated, however, it was terminated a short time later due to safety concerns.
At about 10am the southbound lane on the Olympic Highway near Kapooka was closed by police.
The Camry came to police attention on the highway near Moorong a short time later, police said, prompting officers to re-engage in a pursuit before road spikes were used to bring the sedan to a stop.
As the vehicle came to a stop at the intersection of the Sturt and Olympic Highway at Silvalite, .
The driver exited the vehicle and allegedly ran from the scene; however, was arrested a short distance away.
He was taken to Wagga Police Station and charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner and drive motor vehicle during disqualification period.
He was refused bail to appear before Wagga Local Court on Thursday.
