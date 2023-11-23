Lake Albert eyeing off win against Colts to keep in touch with top four

After back-to-back losses, Lake Albert is aiming to bounce back this weekend against Kooringal in what could prove to be a very crucial game in regards to the Bulls season.
Haydn Pascoe will captain the side again this weekend following the decision from Rob Nicoll to stand down from his post as captain-coach for the remainder of the season due to personal reasons.
The Bulls are also expected to head into the clash against the Colts without duo Connor Bock and Jacson Somerville who are out through unavailability with Joseph Martin and Stephan Gill likely to be the duo to return to the side.
The Bulls are currently sitting last on percentage with a 2-4 record after round six and Lake Albert president Nathan Brookes knew the importance of grabbing a victory this weekend.
"Obviously you don't want to go too far behind leading into the Christmas break," Brookes said.
"We actually spoke about it during the week, it's a very even competition this year and you don't want to go too many games behind the top four.
"A win this weekend would certainly help keep us in that top four corridor and in the spots for the top four.
"Putting in a good performance this weekend and getting on the paddock will be really key to us getting that win.
"I think it will re-kick start our season to be honest."
While disappointed to lose back-to-back games to South Wagga and St Michaels over the last fortnight, Brookes believed the Bulls hadn't been too far off the mark.
"We haven't actually been playing that badly," he said.
"We feel we've been in both those games and batted well.
"But we haven't batted our 50 overs out yet and that's a key in 50-over cricket.
"If you bat 50 overs then you put yourself in those positions and it was only 20 or 30 runs last week and I think we finished 70 short against South Wagga but we were 10 overs short.
"If you bat those overs out you put yourself in a better position and we need one of our top five to go on and make a big score.
"Thirty's and 40's are good but you need one of them to go on with their innings which is what we are looking for moving forward."
It's been a couple of tough weeks for the Bulls as the Blues (273) and the Saints (230) have posted huge totals for them to chase.
Having conceded 500 runs over the past fortnight, Brookes said consistency with the ball was a focus ahead of their clash with Kooringal.
"I thought we haven't been bowling too poorly," he said.
"There's obviously been some really good innings with Beck (Frostick) last week and then Smeethy (Alex Smeeth) and Braydo (Ambler) the week before.
"When we look at what we've been doing, we haven't actually been executing too poorly.
"Our fielding has been good and it's just being consistent.
"I think moving forward that's one of the things we are going to focus on is having that consistency with the bat and ball.
"Then making sure we execute our processes and our plans to actually restrict the runs and obviously make runs with the bat."
