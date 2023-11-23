Brooklyns Best returns to the track two years after starting motherhood

He's had success racing mares after they've become mothers before and David Druitt is looking to do the same with Brooklyns Best.
However the Brucedale trainer expects it will still be a while off.
Brooklyns Best made her racetrack return after just over two years off the track earlier this month.
She finished sixth on that occasion but with over two weeks between runs, Druitt expects she will still need some fitness back before being really competitive.
"She needs a few more runs yet as she's not fit fit," Druitt said.
"I haven't had a run for two weeks so I don't think she will gain enough benefit out of it to make a difference.
"I worked her at home and she is still a second behind the other little mare (Bettors Moon) as is a 58 while she's a 73."
Brooklyns Best was beaten 15.8 metres on her race track return at Riverina Paceway.
Druitt then didn't think the conditions suited at Griffith so he was forced to wait his time for Friday's meeting at Wagga.
This time around she has to contend with barrier eight in the Atworthy Park Standardbreds Pace (1740m) but does have the advantage of Joe Druitt's five-point claim.
Brooklyns Best was first purchased by Druitt as a yearling before selling her as a three-year-old after winning seven races with her.
She went on to be group one placed that season before retiring with 16 wins and over $130,000 to her credit.
Re-purchased as a broodmare prospect, Brooklyns Best produced a Bling It On Filly before Druitt decided to get her back into work.
"She was looking good, is sound and healthy so I thought I might as well try her again," he said.
"When I bought her back off the people who bought her off me I just wanted to breed a foal but as she was feeling good and looking good I thought we'd go again.
"I had a serious lack of high speed in the stable and knew she had a good turn of foot so I thought I'd give her another go.
"I've done it before a couple of times and had some success.
"I did it with Im Tilly Devine, the mother of Bettors Moon, and we won five after she had her first foal and I did it with another mare many moons ago and won a fair few.
"The best of them won 12. She (Emeyeay) won two as a two-year-old and came back as a five-year-old and won 12 in its next two preps.
"She won a cup at Leeton and a cup at Albury."
Not only did Brooklyns Best have her own foal but after a paddock mate died she raised a second foal as well.
Breeding another foal is on Druitt's agenda but hopes she can make the most of her second chance on the track first.
"We will see what happens and if we can win a race or two but she will probably go back in foal next year," he said.
"I really like the Bling It On filly she has at the moment so I will probably go the same way."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.