Man, woman charged after $250k in meth allegedly seized during search

A man and woman have been charged after police allegedly seized $250,000 worth of meth during a search of a Riverina home.
Officers attached to the Riverina Police District executed a search warrant at a Griffith home at about 11am on Tuesday where they allegedly seized 1.5kg of methylamphetamine, cannabis, and electronic devices.
The potential street value of the methylamphetamine seized is approximately $250,000, police said.
A 42-year-old man and 45-year-old woman were arrested and taken to Griffith Police Station.
The man was charged with possessing a commercial quantity of unlawful imported border-controlled drugs, possessing a marketable quantity of an unlawful border controlled drug, failing to comply with digital evidence access order direction and a breach of bail.
The woman was charged with possessing a commercial quantity of methamphetamine: a border controlled drug, possessing a marketable quantity and unlawful importation of a border controlled drug and two counts of possessing a prohibited drug.
They were refused bail at Griffith Local Court on Wednesday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.