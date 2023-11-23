The Daily Advertiser
McPherson steps closer to state team with phase three trial invite

Tahlia Sinclair
Tahlia Sinclair
November 23 2023 - 11:13am
Wagga teenager Emily McPherson has been invited to the final NSW state team trial this weekend at Netball Central.
Wagga's Emily McPherson has been invited to Netball NSW's final under 17s trial this weekend.

