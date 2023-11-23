McPherson steps closer to state team with phase three trial invite

Wagga's Emily McPherson has been invited to Netball NSW's final under 17s trial this weekend.
The Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong A grade player was selected as a training partner in the state team in 2023, but will look to go one step further for the 2024 season.
A bottom age player this year, she fell out of love with her sport, but her passion has been renewed in the past 12 months.
A talented shooter, McPherson can also swing into defence when needed.
In 2023 she balanced duties for the NSW team, Southern Sports Academy, Wagga Netball Association, Ganmain, and Nixons.
Following an outstanding performance with Ganmain, she received the 2023 rising star award at the Riverina League presentation night having played just half the season.
The teenager was also identified in the Netball NSW Regional Emerging Talent side back in July alongside Ava Moller following her State Titles efforts.
The Kildare Catholic College student was one of seven Riveirna girls invited to the under 17 phase two trial.
She will return to Netball Central this weekend with 39 other state team hopefuls ahead of the final cut.
