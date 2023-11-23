'Make those memories': Community fishing day to honour Kyan

The family of beloved Wagga teenager Kyan Armstrong will host their second annual charity event in his honour this weekend.
Fishing for Kyan is a community fundraising event which was first held on December 4 of last year, honouring Kyan's grand love for fishing and raising funds to help support his family.
The event was organised by Kyan's uncle Damian Armstrong who, with the help of Kyan's parents' has since registered Fishing for Kyan as a not-for-profit charity raising funds for the Brain Foundation.
The vibrant 15-year-old's young life was tragically cut short on October 28, after he suffered a brain aneurysm while at school.
Mr Armstrong said while the day is about raising funds for the Brain Foundation and awareness around brain aneurysms, it's more importantly an opportunity for loved ones to enjoy a day together.
"We wanted to give the community another opportunity to to get together, have a bit of a relax and take those family photos," he said.
"It's about making memories, I can't stress that enough, whether it's a family day out or a day out with a group of mates, come and have a bit of fun, share stories and make memories."
The now annual event will be one to mark in calendars to come, with the Armstrong family keen to expand the charity and continue running the event in Kyan's honour.
"We want Fishing for Kyan to be a community day that resident's will look forward to for years to come," Mr Armstrong said.
Fishing For Kyan will see fishers of all levels enjoy a relaxing day out along the banks of Lake Albert - a place where Kyan had loved throughout his life.
The event has already garnered 150 registrations, but there are still many vacancies.
"We have three aged groups, we have 0 - 12 for juniors, 13 - 17 for teenagers and 18 and over for seniors," Mr Armstrong said.
The family also have big plans in store to expand their charity in coming years.
"The Brain Foundation will be the main beneficiary, but we are also raising funds for a Local Youth Program in Wagga that we will be putting out a grant program for which will be for other non-for-profits in the youth space in Wagga," Mr Armstrong said.
"That will probably come to fruition in January."
The family have also recently launched a Fishing For Kyan website to compliment their Facebook page.
"If people go to our website they will find the event registration, a donate now page and information on brain aneurysms," Mr Armstrong said.
Fishing for Kyan will be held at the Wagga Boat Club from 8.30am to 2pm on Sunday, with awards presented at 2.30pm.
Registrations can be made online at https://www.fishingforkyan.com.au/.
