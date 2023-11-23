The Rock Charity Ball gears up to party after several years hiatus

A steady stream of utes will hit the Olympic Highway this weekend with the return of the The Rock Charity Ball.
It will be the first ball hosted back at The Rock showground in several years, after it and many others across the region came undone through the pandemic and insurance issues.
Organiser Kelly Forrest said the ball is a great opportunity for young people to catch up with friends and have fun.
It's a boon for community, with the ball bringing in hundreds of people and serving as a major fundraiser.
The Rock Progress Association and The Rock-Yerong Creek football club, both of which help organise and run the event on the day, are beneficiaries of the proceeds.
The charity ball is expected to have a high turnout, as it has always been popular with the locals, with an average of 500 patrons.
"We've already had ticket sales of just over 400 and we're hoping that it gets up to at least 600 by Saturday, we are selling tickets at the gate on Saturday and tickets are online," Ms Forrest said.
Friday night arrivals can camp at the rec grounds and take part in barefoot bowls before live music at The Rock Bowling Club.
Gates to the ball campground open at 11am on Saturday, with a mullet competition from 2.30pm and further action during the day before the doors open to the main event.
"We have two awesome bands, we have Christie Lamb, she's our first act and then we have Jake Sinclair and his band playing, they're both country singers," Ms Forrest said.
The ball was first organised in 2017 by Ms Forrest's daughter who, after going to balls across the country, suggested one in The Rock would be a good fundraiser for the town.
"She approached me and I approached the progress association and we ran with it, we had three great years," she said.
Tickets are available online through Sticky Tickets until midnight Friday, then $160 at the gate for on Saturday.
