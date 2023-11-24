Stoush emerges between arts community and council over cultural plan

Arts advocate Tim Kurylowicz has lambasted Wagga City Council's new proposed cultural venue.
Council are asking residents to choose between two new entertainment venues in Wagga.
The first is a $102.5 million entertainment and conference centre that would accommodate 5000 concert-goers, or 1200 at a seated event.
The second is a $55.6 million expansion to the Civic Theatre that would add two additional performance spaces of 150 and 300 seats, or standing room of up to 800.
If built, the 5000-seat venue would be the biggest of its kind in southern NSW.
Eastern Riverina Arts executive director Tim Kurylowicz said there is no business case for a venue this size in Wagga.
"It's so critical that Council does their research and supports a proposal that is economically viable, and that creates new opportunities for local artists, community groups and creative organisations," he said.
"The Civic Theatre proposal would support medium scale conferences and provide that prestige view that has been lacking ... We've known for years that touring bands pass over Wagga because of a lack of venues of this size.
"To put the scale of this proposal in perspective, 5000 seats [sic] is 80 per cent of the concert capacity of the Newcastle Entertainment Centre, which services a population of over one million people."
Council have argued for years Wagga needs to create more entertainment opportunities as the population tracks towards 80,000 in the next 20 years.
Documentation on the two projects says creating new cultural and conferencing facilities is "critical" to the ongoing growth of the city.
Council general manager Peter Thompson said council were currently preparing the business case for the venue.
"The business case which is under preparation will specifically research and report upon the economic viability of the project. This work is fundamental to the business case," he said.
"The economic viability work being completed as part of the grant uncovered significant errors in the economic benefit assessment of the original Civic Theatre extension proposal which overstated the economic benefit of the project.
"It should also be acknowledged that the large cultural facility, conference centre and entertainment centre is not just a facility for entertainment but also provides opportunities for conferencing, product launches and trade shows at a scale which is not currently available in the region."
The larger venue proposed would include the construction of a stand-alone Wiradjuri cultural centre. This would offer education and serve as a place of education on local first nations culture.
Mr Kurylowicz said there was no reason for the First Nations hub to be included with one proposal, and not the other.
He said the Civic theatre expansion is a far better option for the local performing arts community.
"There is no reason why it couldn't be advanced with either proposal, given it is a standalone build on a separate parcel of land," he said.
"Building a Wiradjuri cultural hub on the River shouldn't be subjected to a public vote - it should be part of Council's planning regardless of what kind of entertainment venue gets picked.
The challenge of building a 5,000 capacity entertainment venue in Wagga is the business proposition for touring artists.
Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre has a maximum capacity of 4800. Use fees for the venue varied, but were consistently over $15,000 according to council records.
This does not include the additional costs performers incur travelling far from urban centres with heavy equipment and crew.
Mr Thompson said while Wagga's performing arts community were a consideration in the cultural plan, local artists were not the sole focus.
"While some will focus on providing a venue for the arts community, which is important, others will focus on providing a venue which can provide economic and social events of many scales right up to and including large scale events," he said.
"The Wiradjuri Keeping Place is part of the grant-funded business case for the large cultural facility, conference centre and entertainment centre. The public engagement process underway is part of that business case development and hence includes the Wiradjuri Keeping Place.
"The comment which suggests the Keeping Place should be a standalone concept in the future reflects exactly what Council has said in the media. It is not, however, the process which is currently being progressed in accordance with the conditions of the grant."
Australia has a reputation for being one of the most expensive countries on the planet to tour, due to the distance both between Australia and the rest of the world and between major urban centres increasing transport and accommodation costs for artists.
Major artists like Santigold, The Avalanches, and Sampa the Great cancelled tours last year, citing costs as one of the reasons.
Mr Kurylowicz said attracting acts of this calibre to Wagga is an unlikely proposition.
"We will be making enquiries with Council about which local organisations and user groups they believe might use each site and what the likely venue hire fees would be, and trying to get a better understanding of the ongoing operational costs that would be involved," he said.
"Venues of this scale can lose millions of dollars every year, even when run well. They require a large population catchment and ongoing investment to sustain them.
"There are significant challenges and costs to factor in for a regional venue - recruiting local techies and venue staff, trucking in all the equipment and staging, and just the sheer amount of money that Council would need to pay to lure large acts here."
Read more about the two proposals, see some artists' impressions, and complete the survey at www.haveyoursay.wagga.nsw.gov.au.
