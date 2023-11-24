The Daily Advertiser
Saturday, 25 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Stoush emerges between arts community and council over cultural plan

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
November 25 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Kurylowicz from Eastern Riverina Arts says a 5000 seat arena is far too big for Wagga. File picture by Emma Hillier
Tim Kurylowicz from Eastern Riverina Arts says a 5000 seat arena is far too big for Wagga. File picture by Emma Hillier

Arts advocate Tim Kurylowicz has lambasted Wagga City Council's new proposed cultural venue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a Journalist with the Daily Advertiser in Wagga, covering policy, politics and culture. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.