Wagga MP backs Murrumbidgee telehealth trial

Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) is trialing a new telehealth program that could make it easier for remote patients to access healthcare.
New virtual hubs have been set up in hospitals at Tumut and Deniliquin as well as at the Junee, Hillston, Lake Cargelligo and Hay multipurpose services (MPS).
These offer locals the ability to have telehealth appointments in a dedicated space at a dstrict facility, fitted with the equipment needed for a remote consultation.
This includes a large wall-mounted screen, high-quality camera, speaker, wireless mouse and keyboard.
MLHD clinical digital health manager Andy Corrigan said this program would improve access for patients who live far from health hubs like Wagga.
"The virtual hubs are allowing many more of our clients to access timely and high-quality health appointments close to home," he said.
"We have seen some patients save hours of travel using the virtual hubs, instead of having to drive to an appointment in person."
Minister for Regional Health Ryan Park said local staff are also on hand to help ensure the virtual care appointment goes ahead smoothly.
"This trial about increasing access to virtual care and telehealth which continues to deliver high-quality care to people across NSW," Mr Park said.
"The virtual hubs are making a big difference for patients with poor or inadequate internet connectivity, have no access to appropriate equipment at home, or do not have the confidence to use virtual care unaided.
"For patients who have used the virtual hubs, healthcare has been convenient and more accessible."
Telehealth advocates speak of a "hub and spoke" model in the regions, with communities like Wagga serving as health centres, and access transmitted to neighbouring communities.
Detractors say this model will further entrench healthcare inequality in regional and rural Australia, by offering different standards of care based on people's location.
NSW Health's official policy on remote care is for it to be used as a supplement rather than primary form of contact with the system.
Wagga MP Joe McGirr chairs the Legislative Assembly Select Committee on Remote, Rural and Regional Health.
One of the recommendations it has been tasked with implementing is "providing continuity of quality care with the aim of a regular on-site doctor in rural, regional and remote communities."
Dr McGirr has spoken against over reliance on telehealth in the past. He said this trial should provide benefits to participating communities, as long as it isn't used to replace doctors on the ground.
"This will provide people in quite isolated areas with access to specialist heath support they would otherwise have to travel and wait a long time for,"
"COVID has shown us there are a number of specialist services that can be provided by teleheath, especially when you have a professional with the patient to interact with the specialist.
"You're not going to get a rheumatologist in Hillstone ... this provides a reasonable alternative, particularly in terms of continuity of care. I think particularly in terms of specialist services, it has potential."
