The Daily Advertiser
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/Community/Events

Wagga MP backs Murrumbidgee telehealth trial

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
November 23 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga MP Joe McGirr doesn't think telehealth should be used as a replacement for face to face doctor visits. File picture by Les Smith
Wagga MP Joe McGirr doesn't think telehealth should be used as a replacement for face to face doctor visits. File picture by Les Smith

Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) is trialing a new telehealth program that could make it easier for remote patients to access healthcare.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a Journalist with the Daily Advertiser in Wagga, covering policy, politics and culture. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.