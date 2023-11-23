The Daily Advertiser
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Locked in: Riverina Tri series releases four-race calendar for next year

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
November 23 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Radka Kahlefeldt and Ed Langdon will return to defend their titles after being announced as marquee athletes for the 2024 Riverina Tri Series. Picture by Les Smith
Radka Kahlefeldt and Ed Langdon will return to defend their titles after being announced as marquee athletes for the 2024 Riverina Tri Series. Picture by Les Smith

The four-race calendar for the Riverina Tri Series has been locked in for next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.