Locked in: Riverina Tri series releases four-race calendar for next year

The four-race calendar for the Riverina Tri Series has been locked in for next year.
Starting with The Rock Triathlon on February 4, the series will then head to Ganmain (February 11) and Holbrook (March 10) before finishing up on Easter Saturday (March 30) in West Wyalong.
Angus Westaway is the event organiser of the West Wyalong leg of the series and said it was great to have the calendar locked in for next year.
"It's always well supported and there is always a lot of anticipation for the series, so it's good to get it out," Westaway said.
"There's already been a lot of interest on the social media side of things and it's good to see every race coming back on board and still operating.
'It's a hard slog putting these events together so it's good to see everyone being committed to continue their races."
Last year the series introduced a new concept that saw Radka Kahlefeldt and Jesse Featonby named as marquee athletes who promoted the four events.
Westaway confirmed that Kahlefeldt would again be a marquee athlete for the upcoming series and she would be joined by last years winner Ed Langdon.
"Radka is going to the female again," he said.
"She's obviously the highest profile triathlete in the region so it's good to have her.
"Then last years series winner Ed Langdon who was very dominant, he's a triathlon coach and a qualified physio therapist so we offered it to him.
"We thought he was a worthy candidate to take the position.
"Radka and Ed will be part of the team to help promote and get the word out there about the series."
There has been a strong contingent of junior entrants in recent years and Westaway confirmed there was a special prize on offer for the top male and female series performers in the under 19's category.
"We are going to have a bit of a junior focus this year," he said.
"We just want the junior kids to get a bit more recognition and are just trying to figure out what that's going to be.
"But Brad Kahlefeldt from BKR Coaching has come on board as a sponsor and he's going to offer a free mentoring session for the first overall junior racer both male and female.
"The junior category is going to be classified from 15-19 and whoever is the first junior person for the entire series under the main race our sprint distance.
"They are going to get a mentoring session with Brad which would be pretty good for an up and coming young athlete."
Riverina Tri Series 2024 calendar
The Rock - February 4
Ganmain - February 11
Holbrook - March 10
West Wyalong - March 30 (Saturday)
