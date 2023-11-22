The Daily Advertiser
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/Community/Events

Highway reopens after teen killed in horror triple truck crash

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated November 23 2023 - 8:24am, first published 8:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Sturt Highway has reopened under speed restrictions at Carrathool after a fatal three-truck crash. Pictures from file, Google Earth
The Sturt Highway has reopened under speed restrictions at Carrathool after a fatal three-truck crash. Pictures from file, Google Earth

The Sturt Highway has reopened under speed restrictions following the death of a teenager in a three-truck crash at Carrathool.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Deputy editor

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.