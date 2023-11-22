Highway reopens after teen killed in horror triple truck crash

The Sturt Highway has reopened under speed restrictions following the death of a teenager in a three-truck crash at Carrathool.
Crash investigators were at the scene through the afternoon and into the night after the horror collision, which occurred near Webbs Lane around 2pm on Wednesday.
Murrumbidgee Police District officers declared a crime scene at the crash site and have called for any witnesses or drivers with dashcam vision to come forward as they piece together what led to the tragedy.
The three trucks were travelling west on the highway when they collided 50 kilometres east of Hay.
A man in his late teens was died at the scene, and NSW Ambulance paramedics responded and transported two further men - both also drivers and believed to be aged in their 30s - to Griffith Base Hospital.
One of the drivers was thrown from his rig in the crash and suffered serious head and back injuries, police said, while the second was uninjured and will undergo mandatory testing.
The highway was closed until early Thursday morning as the trucks were removed from the scene after investigations at the site concluded.
A large fluid spill was also cleared and the road surface checked before it reopened with a reduced speed limit of 60km/h around 6.45am.
The crash has occurred just a few kilometres west of where a man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover in July.
