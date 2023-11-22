Wagga teens trade screens for gym time in nation-first program

A local gym has launched a nation-first, free memberships to teenagers in its new Teen Fit Pass program.
The gym, Planet Fitness, said that it has launched this program to help families struggling with the cost of living crisis.
The free membership allows for children from the ages of 15 to 19 to access gym equipment, with the exception of loose weights.
Fitness training support manager Ashleigh Batcheler said working out can help with young people's mental health.
"While many teenagers get exposure to physical activity at school during the term, they're often left in the dark come summer holidays," she said.
Teenagers Ella White and Caitlin Griffin are very keen on the program as they believe it's a good way to keep young people out of trouble.
"We can make really good friends here, especially when there's a bunch of people kind of the same age coming together and working out and supporting each other," Miss Griffin said.
"It's just a good group activity instead of going and causing trouble here, helping yourself, helping your health, just connecting with your friends," said Ella.
Ms Batcheler believes that young people need to build healthy habits and a regular exercise routine, as working out is an effective mind booster.
She believes teenagers are spending more time on their phones which in turn is having a negative impact on their mental health.
"It's [spending time on phones] having a negative impact on their mental health, with one in five Australian teenagers reporting high levels of psychological distress," she said.
