Thursday, 23 November 2023
Wagga teens trade screens for gym time in nation-first program

By Abhranil Hazra
November 22 2023 - 9:00pm
Caitlin Griffin and Ella White, both 15, from the Indie School Wagga, are keen to swap the screens for time in the gym. Photos Les Smith.
A local gym has launched a nation-first, free memberships to teenagers in its new Teen Fit Pass program.

