ON THE PACE: Junee meetings divided among clubs, cup meeting transferred

Riverina Paceway will host the Junee Pacers Cup meeting in January.
There will now be no racing in Junee over the financial year as the club continues to seek a working solution with the Junee Showground Trust.
While they already had a number of Tuesday meetings split between other clubs in the region, Junee were looking to race twice in January, including having their cup meeting on January 25.
Both meetings will now be run in Wagga.
It means the club is sitting on their maximum of 52 meetings.
Chief executive Bob Hay is happy to accommodate the extra meetings.
"It puts us at our maximum number of events," Hay said.
Hay also revealed there are discussions about shifting the region's Friday meetings from day meetings to twilight ones.
He believes it would allow for more people to attend meetings and assist with turnover.
"Fridays at this stage is being investigated," he said.
"It would be better for us and I believe for TAB turnover as well.
"It's something Harness Racing NSW is looking at."
*****
CAMERON Hart added to what was already a big trip to New Zealand with more group one success.
After combining with Jason Grimson to win the New Zealand Trotting Cup with Swayzee last Tuesday, the former Junee reinsman also took out the two-year-old fillies Sires Stakes Final.
Our Shangri Lana was able to lead all the way at Addington on Friday.
Swayzee was scratched from the free-for-all to focus on the upcoming Inter Dominion at Albion Park.
*****
CAPTAIN Tom was able to race away with the Griffith Pacers Cup on Saturday night.
Taking advantage of barrier two, the three-year-old raced away from his rivals at the top of the straight for trainer-driver Ellen Jones.
He went on to down Major Collect, who was claimed after the event, by 11.3 metres.
It was his fourth straight win since heading to the Narrandera stable.
****
BLAZING Home has to contend with the outside of the second row after qualifying for his Breeders Crown Final at Melton on Saturday.
After breaking in the score up and being out of position at the start, the David Kennedy-trained three-year-old was placed outside of the draw after finishing sixth in last week's semi-final.
It was just enough for last year's MIA Breeders Plate winner to book his place in the group one final.
****
FIAMMA bounced back to winning ways to take out the Breeders Crown Championship for four-year-old mares at Melton on Saturday night.
The mare bred and owned by the Johnson family at The Rock was able to lead all the way in the $40,000 feature.
It was her first success since having a six-race winning streak broken in August.
The win was one of six for former Leeton reinsman Mark Pitt on the card.
****
RIVERINA Paceway will host an eight-race card on Friday.
The first is at 1.28pm.
Wagga also races again on Tuesday with the three-year-old Breeders Challenge Regional heats.
