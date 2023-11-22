Undermanned Octopuses defeat Dolphins in tight under 17s competition

While many of the athletes in the pool played together at last fortnight's Canberra Cup, they were dressed in opposing uniforms on Sunday at Oasis.
In a very tight game Octopuses defeated Dolphins 9-7 in one of their best matches of the under 17s season so far.
Coach Ryan Menz was impressed with his side, who managed to snag the win with no substitutions.
Pleased the side mostly stuck to their game plan, the boy's game smarts were key to getting over the bigger team.
"It was a very close game, the boys were more tired than anything at the end," Menz said.
"We had no subs for that game, we played with just seven players whereas I believe the Dolphins had three or four subs for the entire game.
"So the key takeaway and message I gave to the boys prior to the game, and throughout the game, was really slow down our play, use our full 30 and not give any easy turnovers so that way we could roll out the entire clock as much as possible without giving them too many opportunities to get fast counters and score on us."
Menz said on the whole the group did well with the request, though admitted their youthful excitement caught up to them a few times.
"There's obviously a few moments where teenage boys like to get ahead of themselves and want goals, get a little goal hungry, but in the end they listened quite well throughout the game and followed the game plan of defensive pressing, no fouls," he said.
Impressed with their ability to read the game in front of them, Menz said the group did well to conserve their energy enough to swim out the entire game.
Watching as they found the moments to rest, he was impressed with how they used their game sense to maintain stamina.
A solid effort from everyone in the pool, Menz said Skipper Pigram was a surefire standout.
"I was really quite impressed with Skipper, he's one of our older boys in the team and he really helped slow it down, and scored a couple of goals throughout the day as well," he said.
"Then as well I'd have to say Hayden [Kennedy] and Rohan [Williams] for just swimming consistently throughout the game.
"Doing their jobs, always swimming back and even covering for some of the other boys when they got really tired which was good to see.
"They always get in and give it 100 per cent those two."
Adding to the team's competitive spirit was the group's desire to get a win over their representative teammates.
Always on the hunt for victory, Menz said when they play fellow representative players there's always an added layer of determination.
"They always love playing against their mates and team members from representative teams," he said.
"They love the chance to prove that their better or show their might against their friends, it's always a good thing when you're playing against your mates."
Perhaps the tightest division in the junior competition, Menz said he's expecting plenty of strong games for the remainder of the season.
