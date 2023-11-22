INSIDE RACING: Cliff House set for toughest test yet at Kembla Grange

WAGGA galloper Cliff House will face the toughest test of his career to date when he tackles metropolitan company at Kembla Grange on Saturday.
Cliff House, a winner in five of his 10 starts, will contest the $160,000 Benchmark 78 Handicap (1400m) at Kembla Grange.
Cliff House has won at Highway and Federal level and will now step up to see how he fares against city opposition.
"He's stepping up against the city horses now. All he's ever raced against is country horses," Donnelly warned this week.
"I'm happy with the way he's going. I've dropped him back to 1400, 1600 is probably his better distance but he would have just been out of the handicapper if I had of run him in the 1600.
"I'll bring him back to 1400 just to see how he goes on a bit of a freshen up whether if he's still eligible for the Country Championships, I could do a similar thing with him, keep him to 1400."
Danny Beasley will ride Cliff House, who is drawn barrier seven and will carry 57kg. He's a $14 chance with TAB.
Donnelly said regardless of how he performs on Saturday, Cliff House will go for a break. If he doesn't win, he'll go first-up into the Country Championships at Albury in February.
ONE horse that won't be there on Country Championships day next year is the Tim Donnelly-trained Participator.
The talented sprinter bled after running an impressive second in a trial at Gundagai on Saturday and received the mandatory three-month ban from racing.
It means next year's Country Championships are now ruled out for Participator, who started favourite in this year's Southern District heat but had no luck in running.
Donnelly had a couple of metropolitan races picked out for Participator before the Country Championships, if he was still eligible.
"I was hoping he would win a couple of races and not be eligible," Donnelly said.
WAGGA trainer Mick Travers will take the in-form Gold Tracker to Kembla Grange on Saturday.
After winning two of his last three starts, Gold Tracker will have a crack at the $120,000 Highway Class Three Handicap (1400m).
"It's always in the back of your mind, you want to go but when they're in the form, it's obviously the right time to take him," Travers said.
"Danny's happy to go and ride him. He's got a couple of rides on the day as well so it's good to have a familiar jockey on him as well.
"Kembla has a nice long straight to we'll get the opportunity to ride him nice and quiet there and find out where we're at at the end of the day."
Gold Tracker has drawn barrier nine and gets in with 55kg. TAB has him as a $26 chance.
ALBURY trainer Ron Stubbs is looking forward to the return of Sparring at Moonee Valley on Friday night.
Stubbs had Sparring and Tap N Run in at Kembla Grange on Saturday and has scratched both. Sparring will head to Moonee Valley for the $60,000 55 Second Challenge Heat (955m), while Tap N Run will race at Wodonga on Friday.
Stubbs is happy with how Sparring has returned.
"In the end we just opted to take (Sparring) to Moonee Valley rather than take him to Saturday company first-up. It just seemed an easier and probably more appropriate option," Stubbs said.
"I've been very, very happy with him. He's as solid as rock, he looks more like a heifer bull than a racehorse. He had a trial the other day and trialled well.
"In his past campaigns, if you wanted to lose confidence with him you just went over and watched him work. He was very lacklustre, but he's actually putting some effort into his work these days so I hope that goes to the races with him."
Stubbs is yet to decide whether Bianco Vilano will contest the $100,000 Wodonga Gold Cup (1590m) on Friday or the $200,000 Community Chest (1400m) at Canberra on Saturday.
"I was waiting for the barriers to come out and he drew nine at both places so that was a waste of time," Stubbs said.
"I'm not leaning either way, to be honest. I'll talk to the owners later and see whether they have a pull either way. They're forecasting a bit of rain at Wodonga on Friday but I'm not sure what time it's due. In saying that, he's won on a heavy track but I'd always prefer to run on a good track if you've got the option."
Jason Lyon will ride Bianco Vilano at either option.
WAGGA trainer Gary Colvin is sticking with the $100,000 Wodonga Gold Cup (1590m) with Another One after the barrier draw.
Colvin has accepted with Another One in both the Wodonga Cup and the $160,000 Benchmark 88 Handicap (1600m) at Kembla Grange on Saturday.
He came up with barrier four at Wodonga, where Danny Beasley will ride. He came up with barrier one at Kembla Grange, where two-kilo claiming apprentice Jett Stanley is down to ride.
"We're going to Wodonga. (Kembla) is just in case of the weather and if it got washed out, I've got another avenue to go to," Colvin said.
WAGGA apprentice Holly Durnan will partner Rocket Tiger in the $200,000 Community Chest (1400m) at Canberra on Saturday.
Rocket Tiger will back up from his eye-catching fourth placing in the Snake Gully Cup (1400m) at Gundagai in the inaugural Canberra feature.
Rocket Tiger gets in on the minimum with 54kg and is drawn ideally in barrier three.
IT WAS a day to remember for Sandy Tait at Gundagai on Saturday.
Tait was presented with life membership of Gundagai Adelong Racing Club for his years of support to the club.
His day got even better when his mare, the John Thompson-trained Whisker To Whisker ($2.00), won the Class One & Maiden Plate (1800m) at Gundagai.
LEADING Southern District trainer Mitch Beer enjoyed his first winner from his new Kembla Grange stable last weekend.
Beer has been operating the second stable for about a month and enjoyed his first success when This Is The Moment ($26) caused an upset in the $42,000 Maiden Handicap (1300m) at Kembla Grange.
THE progeny of former Wagga-trained mare My Dear Friend continue to fetch good money.
A Hellbent colt out of My Dear Friend was purchased by Mark Newnham for $425,000 at New Zealand Bloodstock's Ready to Run Sale on Wednesday.
It was a good result for Kilgravin Lodge, who purchased the colt for $80,000 at the 2023 Inglis Classic Yearling Sale.
My Dear Friend was raced by trainer Trevor Sutherland and local connections, who have enjoyed success selling her progeny.
GALLOPS
Saturday: Hay (non-TAB)
Tuesday: Albury (TAB)
TROTS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Wagga (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Wednesday: Temora (TAB)
