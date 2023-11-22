Excellent turnout for session run by Basketball NSW High-Performance coach

Wagga Heat junior representative players were taken through their paces by Basketball NSW High-Performance coach Macsen Monk on Tuesday.
Monk hosted two sessions during his visit to Wagga and he said it great to be able to work with some of Wagga's best developing young athletes.
"Yeah it was really cool," Monk said.
"It's my first time out in an official capacity, I've been to Wagga a few times observing but yeah I really enjoyed getting on court and working with the basketball players in Wagga."
An excellent turnout of 58 players participated in the session run by Monk on Tuesday afternoon while he also revealed that he ran a smaller session with State Performance Program (SPP) player Lado Kuron on Wednesday morning.
"Yesterday we basically worked on offensive transition and how to play fast within basketball," he said.
"We were just trying to drum home some of the Basketball NSW style of play as well as get some synergy with what the association is trying to do on court.
"Then this morning I did a small group workout with one of Wagga's talented young athletes Lado Kuron.
"He's in the state performance program so we just did skill development this morning, he's doing a good job and he works really hard."
Monk was able to get an up-close view of the next generation of Wagga basketball talents and he was impressed with what he saw.
"Yeah absolutely," he said.
"Wagga just has such a rich tradition of athletes across multiple sports including leaguetag, netball and rugby union.
"I think kids from Wagga play every sport in the world and when I came out I was pretty impressed with their ability to pass, catch, start and stop.
"There is some emerging talent coming out of the region."
Monk credited the work of local pair Isabel Forbes and Zac Maloney for their efforts in developing young talent in the region.
"Isabel Forbes is the Basketball NSW development officer in the region and she does a really good job across all the Riverina and into the Murrumbidgee growing the game," he said.
"Then Zac Maloney does a multitude of jobs, he runs the PCYC as well as being in an auxiliary role with the association.
"I think Basketball in Wagga is in really safe hands with Zac, he does an amazing job and he's someone that the association should look to really reward and keep growing with."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.