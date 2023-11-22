Ninja and Jhi Warriors rising to the challenge in fourth touch season

They've spent four years playing together and every week the Ninja and Jhi Warriors put their best out on field.
Competing in Wagga Touch Association's under 12 competition, the boys have had a solid start to their year.
With a handful of wins and losses, coach Garth Pilkington said the team has enjoyed being challenged this season.
"They've been improving through the season, and through the last few years to be honest," Pilkington said.
"The boy shave been playing together for a little bit, maybe three or four years.
"Their teamwork has improved and whether it's in attack or defence, their really improving their game.
"They've come a long way from four years ago and they're still really enjoying it."
While the core group of players all attend the same school, Pilkington said the group plays a variety of sports together year-round.
Players come into the team with cricket, Australian rules, and rugby union backgrounds among others.
Pilkington said the skills they've acquired from their other sports have translated well to the touch field.
Always keen to play, last fortnight's rain cancellation wasn't welcomed by the boys.
"They always love playing and catching up, and just hanging out with their mates," he said.
"Washouts are always disappointing but we can't do much about that."
Looking back to when they first began playing together, Pilkington said not only have their skills improved but their competitive edge.
"Four years ago everyone was having fun, but now there's a real competitive nature to it," he said.
"We're still having fun but everyone wants to win, and they love it when they do."
