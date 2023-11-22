Your say: When all this is finished, who is left to pick up the bill?

Others have also commented about the rail viaduct ability and the already tight bend into the station. Centre of gravity issues arise alarmingly where double-decker trains with heavier loads are tied to increases of speed. The consequences of a spill, especially by south-bound trains going too fast with high loads seem to be ignored. Any derailment and spill of chemicals does not just affect Wagga but all those many country towns downstream. Those who rely on our water to survive.