Your say: When all this is finished, who is left to pick up the bill?

Inland Rail: why don't we just let this illogical piece of engineering stay a wild dream!? I have maintained some contact with ARTC since its inception, and despite their comments and photos my concerns remain.
I cannot understand why our federal member refuses to publicly question the lnland Rail concept.
Remember, boards of commerce long outlast our council concepts and desires for the public good. The cynic within me suggests that commercial interests outlast and outwit - to our detriment.
Yet the so-called FAST movement of goods if they pass through the centre of our city can never be fast. This concept is the fantasy of some trying to fool the public. Currently, all goods trains move slowly through the station yards and the lifting by three meters to Edmonson bridge will have no impact on the speed.
Others have also commented about the rail viaduct ability and the already tight bend into the station. Centre of gravity issues arise alarmingly where double-decker trains with heavier loads are tied to increases of speed. The consequences of a spill, especially by south-bound trains going too fast with high loads seem to be ignored. Any derailment and spill of chemicals does not just affect Wagga but all those many country towns downstream. Those who rely on our water to survive.
The lifting of the Edmonson Bridge by three metres. The ARTC photos released so far are, at best AI interpretations. They suggest a gentle upward incline and, from the inclusion of a grassed area (lhs of photo) seem to start from the lights at Coleman Street.
If this is so, I suggest a huge amount of fill will be required to lift the road to the required angle. How this is to be managed on already busy roads seems too hard to answer. How the residents of housing on the eastern side of Edmonson Street get their vehicles in or out is also in question.
Despite several requests, no photo interpretation of the descent angle from the new Edmonson Bridge has been provided. At three metres higher, the descent angle to the Sturt Highway has to be much steeper than now. How all of this is to be managed by the various authorities is unknown.
The last point to be made is this. When all is finished, and the dust has settled (we haven't talked about that yet) Council may experience significant difficulties (say) requiring overhead ramps, new roads, bridges to replace railway crossings, etc. Just who picks up the bill? Council or government? Which government? I bet it will not be Commerce.
'Your Money' columnist Noel Whittaker (DA, 20/11) claims to be "one of the 32 'experts'... surveyed each month for their prediction" on rate movements.
This month, he tells us, "It was not so much a prediction from me as it was a fervent wish."
I can't help but wonder who pays for this survey of "32 experts" when possibly all of them are basing their predictions on their Santa Wish Lists rather than objective analysis.
I'm also puzzled as to what practical use the survey is put - do suits invest "our" savings based on the collective wishful whimsy of 32 Noel Whittakers?
Or is it a 'survey' in the same sense that Married at First Sight is an 'experiment'?
Economics has never been accepted as a "science" by academia.
Here's a good clue as to why - it struggles to even reach the level of superstition.
