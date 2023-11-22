Real deal is offline: Wagga shoppers urged to drop Christmas cash locally

Those looking to do their Christmas shopping are being urged to make local businesses their first port of call.
With inflation causing shoppers to reel back their spending and online shopping becoming the go to way to shop, it has made for a challenging year for independent businesses.
St Prin Jewellery owner Bec Seddon is one of several local business owners urging residents to look in stores before jumping online this Christmas.
"I would encourage residents to make local businesses the first port of call to see if they can source items at home, locally, before going online," Ms Seddon said.
"Shopping locally is critical in keeping small businesses open.
Ms Seddon said shopping in stores allows Christmas customers to have a more personalised service experience.
"I have a lot of customers coming in who I am familiar with and I am able to help them in choosing personalised gifts," she said.
Monty and Moo owner Fiona Beggs said it has been an unusual year which has left everyone hurting.
"We don't expect people to spend a lot of money," she said.
When it comes to shopping in store compared to shopping online, Mrs Beggs said it is a completely different experience.
"If its clothing, you can try it on, you get to browse through an array of items, you can ask for advice or if you need to know how an item works," she said.
"It's a nice experience to be able to talk to someone."
The Huntress owner Rebekah Kirby said more support for local businesses is needed now more than ever after a challenging year.
With the cost of living higher than ever before, residents are tightening their wallets.
"It's been a really hard year with inflation and we are seeing that a lot of people haven't started their Christmas shopping yet," Mrs Kirby said.
"I'm predicting people will be doing their Christmas shopping late this year and their spending value will be a lot lower."
It is for that reason Mrs Kirby is encouraging residents to sniff out more meaningful gifts this Christmas as opposed to expensive gifts.
"You can buy small gifts with meaning and that are much more affordable," she said.
"When you shop locally you don't have to pay additional prices for postage, and many businesses like myself also do in store gift wrapping.
"It also means you can touch and feel things before you buy them, so you know what you're getting."
Spending in Wagga also injects money back into the local economy.
"Shopping locally keeps the money here in Wagga and keeps people employed," Mrs Kirby said.
Black Friday sales are also currently underway, and while it comes as good news to franchises and shoppers, it's yet another sting for small businesses.
Ms Seddon said she has mixed feelings around Black Friday sales.
