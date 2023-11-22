Inaugural Women's Pro-Am winner excited for her return to Country Club

INAUGURAL Wagga Women's Pro-Am winner Jordan O'Brien will be using her return to Wagga Country Club to help finetune her game for next week's Australian Open.
A practice round at Wagga Country Club on Tuesday bought many happy memories back to O'Brien as she returns for the $50,000 Women's NSW Open Regional Qualifier this week.
O'Brien enjoyed her first win as a professional back in April when scoring a one-shot victory in the $50,000 Women's Wagga Pro-Am.
It was the start of many exciting things for O'Brien, who has since been to the United States a couple of times taking her game further.
The 26-year-old was glad to be back in Wagga.
"I'm really excited," O'Brien said.
"Obviously coming back to a golf course where you won, it's a pretty cool feeling.
"The golf course is awesome, the people, you get looked after so well here as well. I'm really looking forward to the few days ahead."
It did not take her too long for the memories to come flooding back.
"I've just gone out for nine with a couple of girls, Darcy and Amelia, and Amelia was like, does this bring back memories and I was like, it actually is," she said.
"It was pretty cool when you're remembering where you hit, what happened and the feels.
"The course is in really good nick at the moment as well so it will be interesting."
O'Brien only recently returned to Australia and took part in the first regional qualifier at Mollymook, where she finished in a tie for 10th.
"It wasn't too bad. Challenging golf course but awesome. It was a test of your game," she said.
"Then I guess coming here, obviously it would be awesome to win again but I think just getting in good prep for the Aus Open as well is one of the things I'm really concentrating on.
"You definitely feel calm coming back to a place where you've had success."
O'Brien her enjoyed the path golf has taken her since her Wagga win.
"I went overseas and did a couple of months in the US, played a couple of WAPT events, which is the tour below Epson and I did LPGA q-school over there as well," O'Brien explained.
"I successfully got through stage one and went back over in October for stage two in Florida but unfortunately didn't get through that stage but it's given me the opportunity to play Mollymook recently and Wagga Wagga and then Aus Open coming up as well. So it's a bittersweet moment as well.
"That was my first time in the US. It's just a great experience playing in a different country and you've got to get used to moving around, being in different places, in different environments so to get that experience under my belt I'm very, very grateful."
O'Brien is now looking forward to experiencing a tournament where she will go out with a certain level of expectation placed upon her.
"I'd like to be up there again but just enjoy the moment," she said.
"There's that feeling of you have won, you've had success so how do you do that again. Going through those pressure moments and repeating that. It's another experience and I've never been in this position before so that will be good."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.