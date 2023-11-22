The Daily Advertiser
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Inaugural Women's Pro-Am winner excited for her return to Country Club

MM
By Matt Malone
November 22 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan O'Brien was all smiles when playing at the Wagga Country Club back in March, where she went on to win the $50,000 Pro-Am. Picture by Les Smith
Jordan O'Brien was all smiles when playing at the Wagga Country Club back in March, where she went on to win the $50,000 Pro-Am. Picture by Les Smith

INAUGURAL Wagga Women's Pro-Am winner Jordan O'Brien will be using her return to Wagga Country Club to help finetune her game for next week's Australian Open.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help