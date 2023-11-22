Lewis back in town and aiming to go one better at Wagga Country Club

AFTER narrowly missing out on a guaranteed NSW Open berth at Mollymook on Monday, Queenslander Rhianna Lewis is keen to go one better at Wagga Country Club this week.
There's two automatic qualifications for next year's $500,000 NSW Open on offer at each of the six regional qualifiers introduced across the state.
Lewis found herself in a three-way play-off for the title at the first qualifier in Mollymook earlier this week. Not only did she miss the title, but she finished third in the play-off to also miss the golden ticket for the NSW Open.
So Lewis arrived at Wagga Country Club on Tuesday determined to go one better here.
"I ended up missing out," Lewis explained.
"They only had two spots per event. So we had an extra play-off hole and I made another bogey. I hit it to the same spot. I thought I would have learnt my lesson but no, not quite.
"I hadn't had an event since June or July so to come back and do that I was pretty happy. If you told me that morning I was going to be in a play-off, I would have said you were stupid. It was pretty sick so I can't complain.
"If I can secure a spot, that way next year I know I'm locked in and I don't have to think about it again, that would be great. Hopefully, worst case scenario and I don't quite get it, I can bump up my ranking and secure a spot that way."
The 24-year-old is no stranger to Wagga.
She featured at the inaugural women's Pro-Am at Wagga Country Club in March and finished in a tie for second behind her good mate, and fellow Queenslander, Jordan O'Brien.
"I came tied second so there's obviously still room for improvement so I'll see what can happen but I'm just going to enjoy it," she said.
"I just really like playing at the moment, I've realised that over the last few months that I play golf because I love it so I'll just go out there and try to do that."
Lewis shot a combined score of six under par across two rounds when finishing second here back in March.
She can't wait to get back out on the course and give it her best.
"It's exciting. I really enjoyed it last time, I like the place so it's really nice to be back here," Lewis said.
"(Finishing second) was really nice so I've got nice little memories here, to come runner up to my good mate Jordy so it's really nice to be back around here.
"It's such a good course to be able to attack but you've got to be on your A game, you can't let up at any time.
"There's plenty of bloody good girls here, even just getting here today, oh they're here, so it's going to be tough."
Regardless of how she performs this week, Lewis believes the addition of the $50,000 qualifying events are great for women's golf.
"Oh heck yeah. It gives us more opportunities to get out there and play," she said.
"That's six extra events we've got on the calendar now so you're not going to turn those back."
