Holaj turns to Canberra opportunities following end of Wanderers program

Following the announcement that the Wagga City Wanderers would cut their women's program, young athletes were faced with a difficult decision.
Either move into the local competition, or commit to travelling to Canberra multiple times a week to continue playing at a higher level.
Junee teenager Grace Holaj has been playing for the Wanderers for five years and hopes to play professional soccer one day.
The third time a program she was playing in has been cut, Holaj has decided to trial for NPL clubs in Canberra over the coming weeks.
"I was first introduced to the Wanderers from a Sydney FC clinic that was run in Wagga, one of the coaches was Liam Dedini, and he prompted me to trial," Holaj said.
"I was playing with [Junee] Jaguars as well as Wanderers for a couple of years but the Jaguars ended up stopping my year, so I ended up playing only for the Wanderers."
Not only watching her Junee side end, Holaj was also part of the under 17s Wanderers squad that didn't return to the NPL for the 2023 season, becoming one of a group of teenagers playing in the open women's team this year.
While she expressed gratitude to her local club, she admitted there are restraints to playing only in the local competition.
"I'm hoping to get to that higher level," she said.
"I knew that I wouldn't get there in club but I stayed to help progress my level.
"I also did the TSP program which helped me get into the NSW Country team, and Wanderers supported that.
"As a soccer player I'd love to see myself playing professionally in the Matildas, maybe in A League teams or European teams maybe.
"I'm hoping to make it a career."
Unsure what her next move would be without the local NPL club, she turned focus to Canberra clubs, and the potential to return to playing in her own age group.
"When I heard about it, I was like oh gosh, what am I going to do," she said.
"I was thinking I would have to go back to club level which wasn't my idea, so I started thinking about going to Canberra, and now I'm trialling for Canberra Croatia this weekend."
She'll trial alongside a small handful of fellow Wanderers players, and is hopeful they'll be able to share the cost of training and playing in Canberra if they are selected.
Canberra Croatia technical director and Wagga local, Sam Gray, invited the players to trial, aware of openings in their under 17s squad.
"We already know it's going to be expensive, travelling there and back, but I've had friends who have played for Canberra teams that live in Wagga and it's worked out," Holaj said.
"We're hoping we can sort it out when it does come along."
Pleased to have some familiar faces attending trials with her, Holaj admitted she's looking forward to playing in her own age group again.
Grateful for the opportunity to play in the senior side, she is also excited to be back on a level field with her teammates.
"Playing in the higher age competition was definitely a challenge and lots of fun, but playing at my age will definitely be better," she said.
"It helps me stay at my level instead of going too far either way, playing with girls my age will be fun and we'll be on the same timeline, instead of just being with the older girls."
While excited for what may lie ahead, Holaj said she'll miss playing with the Wanderers and working with her teammates and coaches.
If she had the choice, she'd remain playing for the Wagga-based side and she'd like to see the option return for girls in the future.
"I think country girls struggle to get to higher levels because of the lack of resources and the area that we're in," she said.
"It has been shown before, like with Ellie Carpenter, she lived in Cowra, but I think there is a disadvantage for regional girls wanting to trial.
"I'm glad that there's places nearby, you could say, that I can still play at the level I want to."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.