A truly unique property offering an exceptional lifestyle

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This truly unique property in Tatton stands in a class of its own, offering an exceptional lifestyle, distinctive features and an enviable location, perfect for those seeking comfortable living without the hassle of maintenance.
The property has immense living areas, both indoors and out. With a design reminiscent of a Mediterranean Villa, the bright, shiny surfaces and neutral palette set the stage for a relaxed lifestyle. Every comfort has been meticulously considered, making this property perfect for retirees, couples, and families.
From the grand main-suite to the stylish kitchen and outdoor spaces, each detail has been carefully curated to enhance the overall living experience.
The property offers four bedrooms, a dedicated study or all-purpose room, and a stunning kitchen with beautiful design and amazing appliances.
The property also offers a two-person elevator and staircase for convenient access upstairs.
The outdoor spaces include an intimate courtyard, a covered barbecue area, and a relaxed, manageable potter's garden.
Upstairs, a north-facing enclosed balcony overlooks parkland, complete with a built-in barbecue and fridge.
One of the most superb locations offering stunning views of Tatton Hills and surrounded by parkland, perfect for leisurely strolls.
