Jerrick's little filly Heavens Badgirl books in trip for rich final

She gives plenty of size away to her rivals, but that didn't stop Heavens Badgirl from getting to the line first in the NSW Breeders Challenge Regional heat at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday night.
Instead the diminutive two-year-old filly will be chasing a hat-trick when she lines up in the $30,000 final at Bathurst in two weeks.
After being unplaced in her first seven starts, Heavens Badgirl has won her last two starts.
Wagga trainer Norm Jerrick believes experience has helped finally show her potential on the track.
"She was very green and very shy of everything but now she's starting to race," Jerrick said.
"She's always shown speed but was a bit wayward and with a bit of racing it's come good.
"We've had the right runs and she's no star but she's a nice filly and she tries."
Jerrick believes she's well suited to this level.
"We didn't bother going to the semi-final at Menangle as they were going to be too good for us but thought we would keep her for this series and now we've qualified," he said.
After winning her first race by a halfhead earlier this month, this time around Heavens Badgirl ($2 fav) was able to hold off Pencil Me In ($2.70) to win by a head.
After drawing barrier one, reinsman James Locke elected to take a sit before producing Heavens Badgirl at the top of the straight rather than waiting for the sprint lane.
He was pleased with her efforts.
"She's a little gem who tries her heart out," Locke said.
"Draws are everything and hopefully we can get one in the final and I think she will be thereabouts."
It provided Locke with both heat wins after scoring with Coolandcollect for West Wyalong trainer Peter Birks in the colts and geldings heat.
Sitting well off the pace, Coolandcollect ($16) rocketed home to down Thanks Be To God ($10) by 1.6 metres with $1.15 favourite Jorge Street having to settle for third.
Locke thought he appreciated a let up after finishing eighth in his heat of the NSW Breeders Challenge.
"He finished off really good and found the line really good, which is even better, and had a little bit left which is a good sign for the final," he said.
Both $30,000 finals, along with the three-year-old divisions, will be run on December 6.
