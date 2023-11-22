The Daily Advertiser
Jerrick's little filly Heavens Badgirl books in trip for rich final

Courtney Rees
Updated November 22 2023 - 12:37pm, first published 12:30pm
Wagga trainer Norm Jerrick and reinsman James Locke celebrate after Heavens Badgirl's win in the NSW Breeders Challenge Regional heat at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday night. Picture by Courtney Rees
She gives plenty of size away to her rivals, but that didn't stop Heavens Badgirl from getting to the line first in the NSW Breeders Challenge Regional heat at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday night.

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

