'I was meant to go blind': Wilson back playing and excited for Wagga event

WHEN Melbourne teenager Chloe Wilson had a fireplace explode in her face in April, she was told she would go blind.
The 19-year-old momentarily lost her eyesight but has come out the other side with the help of glasses and a positive attitude.
After months of practice and training, Wilson will return to competitive golf at Wagga Country Club this week, where she will line up in the $50,000 Women's NSW Open Regional Qualifier.
She is one of a small group of elite amateurs in the field.
After all she's been through this year, Wilson is purely happy to be back playing tournament golf.
"I had a bad injury in April where I had a fireplace explode in my face and I lost my eye sight. This is one of the first few tournaments I'm playing since all of that happened," Wilson explained this week.
"It's alright. I obviously need to wear glasses now.
"It's good to be back playing in tournaments and still being able to see, even though I was meant to go blind.
"It was a kind of big deal so I'm not too fussed about this week, it's more just about trying to play well and hit some good shots."
Wilson explained getting back into golf since the accident has taken some getting used to.
"It has been hard," she said.
"Because I was left eye dominant, different peripheral visions and without my glasses the ball looks like it's in a completely different spot.
"It's been hard adjusting to wearing them and the difference in the eye sight but I think I've handled it pretty well and just taking the positives from it, that I can still see.
"You've got to always look at the positives."
Despite being born into a golfing family, Wilson only took up the sport as a 16-year-old.
She is the daughter of Melbourne professional Peter Wilson but initially ventured down a different path.
"I was a dancer," Wilson said.
"I was quite a good dancer, I was doing it full-time and then at age 15, I kind of lost interest for it and realised I didn't want to do it as a career.
"I found golf in 2020 and think I've done it every day since.
"It's going really good. And it's nice to have the opportunity to play in these events as an amateur because it's such good experience to play amongst professionals."
Wilson dropped her father, Peter, off at the airport on the way to Wagga. He is off to compete in the Queensland PGA this weekend.
It's Wilson's first visit to Wagga and she likes what she's seen to start.
"I arrived (on Monday). I actually ended up dropping my dad at the airport on the way up here because he's going up to Queensland to play the Queensland PGA," she said.
"I've never been here, I've never played the golf course. I had a practice round (on Tuesday) and it was really good, I loved the course."
While Wilson is focussed more on her return to competitive golf, the top two at the Wagga event earn automatic qualification for next year's $500,000 NSW Open.
"If I was to qualify, I would be so grateful," she said.
"I've put in a lot of practice and hours over the last few months so it will be good to see if it pays off but if not, there's always another tournament.
"I'm not too fussed. I more want to enjoy the experience."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.