Thursday, 23 November 2023
McCrone training superbly ahead of National Championships this weekend

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
November 22 2023 - 12:00pm
Temora athlete Grace McCrone will compete at the School Sport Australia Track & Field Championships this weekend in Launceston. Picture supplied
Temora athletics coach Greg Wiencke feels confident that Grace McCrone will put up a strong showing this weekend at the School Sport Australia Track & Field Championships.

