McCrone training superbly ahead of National Championships this weekend

Temora athletics coach Greg Wiencke feels confident that Grace McCrone will put up a strong showing this weekend at the School Sport Australia Track & Field Championships.
The championships are being held in Launceston from November 23-27 and McCrone will look to claim gold in the under 11's Girls High Jump to follow on from her victory in the under 10's roughly 12 months ago.
The St Anne's Central School student finished third at the recent NSWPSSA Athletics Championships in Sydney and Wiencke was confident that she would be right in contention to claim another gold medal on Saturday.
"It's almost the same thing that happened last year," Wiencke said.
"At state last year she got third then went down and won it with a good little PB.
"Then this year she got third again at state and she's been training really well and is easily over her PB.
"So if that's any indication, it should be really good for her moving forward."
Wiencke said that they've been working hard at training on problem solving in recent weeks and he was impressed with how well McCrone has taken onboard his advice.
"She's really developed a lot more now mentally," he said.
"We've given her a lot of different movement patterns to master and now she's got those different movement patterns she's got her own strategies to solve things.
"We work a lot on her identifying what needs to be done, especially since I'm not going to be there but her mum is pretty much an assistant coach anyway.
"We've been working on identifying on what needs to be done on each jump and then she actually comes up with what to do.
"We've been working on those sorts of concepts and she's absolutely nailing it."
It's a busy time of year for Wiencke who is also working with Wagga athlete Daniel Okerenyang preparing him for the Australian All Schools Athletics Championships that are being held in Perth on December 8-10.
Okerenyang has been battling a few little injuries in the lead up to the championships however Wiencke was confident he would be primed to perform in a couple of weeks time.
"He's had a little bit of a niggle the last few weeks and been at 85-90 per cent," he said.
"But this last week he's pretty much been given the all-clear and the stuff at training has been absolutely amazing to be honest.
"We are trying to manage it with the pain threshold and he's had no pain which is awesome.
"He's pretty much been at full capacity the last week jumping and he looks amazing.
"He's been doing some full approach hops and been going out over six metre hops which is what Olympians are doing so he's well and truly in great nick.
"Then in long jump he's been jumping out well over seven metres which fingers crossed if everything pulls off he potentially could get World Junior Qualifiers for the long and triple jump.
"That's the best case scenario but we'll just wait and see how that goes in the next couple of weeks.
"He's been coming over two to three times a week over to Temora and doing the hard yards, I'm really positive with how he's going."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.