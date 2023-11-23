Rivmed back to core business of Indigenous health after administration

After more than a year of struggle, the Riverina's biggest Aboriginal health hub is getting back to its core business - serving the community.
The Riverina Medical and Dental Aboriginal Corporation (RivMed) was placed under special administration in last year after an investigation found structural and financial problems.
The takeover was welcomed by members of the board and community, in the hope it would result in better services and management.
More than a year later, RivMed chairperson Rory McKenzie said the health hub is thriving.
"There were a lot of internal issues ... the corporation wasn't delivering for the community anymore. That's a well known fact," he said.
"As soon as we took back control, CEO Peta Larsen has worked immensely hard to make sure we were getting people in jobs. Funding bodies now have huge faith in us because we're delivering.
"Now looking looking at the organisation, we have 90 staff ... there's a lot of positives that come from having 90 staff, but having the capability to provide the services we should be, giving to the community."
RivMed operates on a multidisciplinary care model that places doctors, specialist nurses and dental care under the same roof.
Over 60 per cent of the workers have indigenous cultural affiliations. The remainder are educated and trained to operate in a culturally sensitive way.
This is important to the overall purpose of RivMed - to improve access to healthcare for the Aboriginal community.
In 2022, 20 per cent of Indigenous people reported experiencing discrimination from a healthcare professional - nearly double the number in 2014.
This has likely been exacerbated by the recent Voice to Parliament referendum. Local Indigenous people reported feeling "culturally unsafe" because of the level of public racism, and misinformation about their culture.
Mr McKenzie said RivMed was now a place Indigenous Australians could have confidence they would top medical care without fear of judgement.
"Western medicine and colonial medicine is not always the right way for us. People still feel unsafe to go to hospitals," he said.
"That's why RivMed is so important. They're more inclined to come to us than the hospital, because they feel safer - they know what kind of reaction they're going to get."
At RivMed's AGM on Monday, morale was high.
Mr McKenzie said members of the organisation felt confident they were back on track.
"There's a real positive message about us now helping a lot of people," he said.
"We've got a full operational staff, and they want to work with us. We've got registrars knocking on the door now who want to do their training in Aboriginal health with us.
"You could ask a lot of staff members about how they feel about the culture ... there's a strong work culture there that wasn't there before. People like coming to work know, they feel like they're making a difference."
