The Daily Advertiser
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Rivmed back to core business of Indigenous health after administration

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated November 23 2023 - 5:44pm, first published 4:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverina Medical and Dental Aboriginal Corporation (RivMed) chairperson Rory McKenzie. Picture by Madeline Begley
Riverina Medical and Dental Aboriginal Corporation (RivMed) chairperson Rory McKenzie. Picture by Madeline Begley

After more than a year of struggle, the Riverina's biggest Aboriginal health hub is getting back to its core business - serving the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a Journalist with the Daily Advertiser in Wagga, covering policy, politics and culture. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.