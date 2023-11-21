Turvey Park's Harvey Thomas is heading to Greater Western Sydney (GWS) next season.
Thomas was selected at pick 59 in round three of the AFL Draft on Tuesday night and the young utility was the fourth selection made by the Giants joining Phoenix Gothard (pick 12), James Leake (17) and Joe Fonti (44) in making the move to Sydney.
Ties to GWS through their academy, Thomas joins fellow Riverina talents Harry Himmelberg, Harry Perryman, Harry Rowston and Nick Madden at the Giants.
It's been an impressive season from Thomas who juggled multiple football commitments this season playing with five different teams including the Giants, Allies and his school footy with Caulfield Grammar.
Thomas was part of the Allies breakthrough win at the Under 18's National Championships playing mainly in defence in a star-studded side.
The Bulldogs junior recently was named as the Giants Academy Player of the Year and GWS national recruiting manager Adrian Caruso was looking forward to welcoming Thomas onboard.
"Another success story from the Giants Academy, Harvey is an elite runner and showed he could play multiple roles this year, but we see him settling more ahead of the ball."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.