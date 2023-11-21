The Daily Advertiser
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Harvey Thomas has been selected by Greater Western Sydney

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
November 21 2023 - 9:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harvey Thomas was selected by Greater Western Sydney with pick 59 in the AFL Draft on Tuesday night. Picture by Les Smith
Harvey Thomas was selected by Greater Western Sydney with pick 59 in the AFL Draft on Tuesday night. Picture by Les Smith

Turvey Park's Harvey Thomas is heading to Greater Western Sydney (GWS) next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.