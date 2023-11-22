Historic Downside church turned residence changes hands

An historic church turned family residence just minutes from Wagga has sold just days after going on the market.
The picturesque red brick Downside church which is now a family home has changed hands by private treaty just years after undergoing an incredible makeover.
While the asking price was between $1,990,000 - $2,189,000, the exact sale amount has not been revealed.
But on assessing the building's interior, it quickly became apparent the heritage-listed church required a lot of attention as it was crawling with termites.
"Inside the church it hummed like a beehive with termites," Mrs Looney said.
Despite having a great vision for what their dream home would look like, she said it was quite challenging and even required basic services including power and sewage to be installed at the site.
After putting a considerable amount of time, money and effort into plans for the project, they engaged Wagga builder Troy Raulston to construct the final build - which took just 12 months and was completed by December 2019.
"It was a lot harder than the average build, but everyone came on board... and was really happy to work on it, so we completed it in the average time even though it was quite a unique [project]," Mrs Looney said.
Along the way the couple learned just how much the former place of worship means to the close-knit Downside community.
Manager of the sale, OneAgency's Holly Newbigging, said many in the community have a close association with the church and have attended weddings and baptisms there over the years.
Ms Newbigging also managed the sale of the church to the Looneys in 2017 and recalled how many local families came and took a pew each at the time.
The completed project saw the original church transformed into a spacious living room and butler's pantry, while one of the windows was enlarged to create a doorway leading to the rest of the house, built in an extension at the rear of the property.
Among other features, the extension added five bedrooms, a double garage, three bathrooms a deck and an outdoor pool.
Once the church conversion was complete, the family settled in and has forged many memories with their children in the year since.
"It's been perfect for our kids," she said.
Mrs Looney said the sale even came with a Willy Wagtail that recently provided some entertainment for the family after it laid egg in its nest directly outside the living room window.
She reflected how living outside the hustle and bustle of Wagga has been a great location for the family and she hopes the new family who purchased the property will enjoy it as much as they have.
"I would hope they have the opportunity to make as many memories as we did," Mrs Looney said.
Despite loving the place, family circumstances demanded a lifestyle change.
"The idea is to be much closer to my mum who lives in Central," Mrs Looney said.
She said the couple also found they were spending a large portion of their time in town.
She said it was a hard call to sell up as the family moves into town, but believes it's the right decision.
