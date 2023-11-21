New Turvey Park recruit Lachy Warren certainly has a fascinating backstory as to how he finds himself playing with the Bulldogs next season.
A talented young midfielder, Warren has spent the last few years playing with Williamstown CYMS in the Victorian Amateur Football Association.
However prior to that, Warren revealed that he was actually on a completely different sporting path which could've eventually seen him representing Australia in lacrosse.
"I kind of have an interesting background," Warren said.
"I was a lacrosse player way back in the day.
"I played my junior footy like nearly every other kid in Australia and then I played lacrosse at the same time.
"I took a few years off footy to kind of focus on my lacrosse just because I had some family connections through there.
"I think around the Covid stage I went back to footy as most of my mates from high school were playing and I'd always loved it.
"The last four or five years now I've been back playing footy for Williamstown, we've got a great club down there with a great culture and great people.
"I've been pretty fortunate to meet some really good people that have pushed my development along.
"It's been good, I've loved my footy so I'm keen for something new."
After focusing purely on lacrosse for a couple of years, Warren said a cancelled international trip is what turned him back to playing footy.
"I played for Victoria all through my juniors and then I made an under 19's Australian team," he said.
"We were supposed to go to the world champs in 2020 but Covid kind of derailed that because no one could leave the country.
"It was supposed to be in Ireland, so then after that I just wanted to try something new and go back to my roots playing footy.
"That's kind of why I gave it away, I still have a soft spot for the sport but I'm pretty committed to my footy now.
"I haven't really looked back and since I made the decision to switch sports I've invested everything into footy.
"I was all in on lacrosse and then I was all in on footy again."
Warren was revealed as the Bulldogs first major recruit ahead of next season and he said that he was excited to be taking on a new challenge.
"Yeah I'm definitely looking forward to it," he said.
"Cal (Dooley) kind of spoke to me and I just thought about it as a new challenge, getting out of Melbourne and trying something different.
"That's the main driving force behind my decision to move clubs.
"I'm just after a change of scenery really, so I'm looking forward to getting up there and meeting the boys and seeing how we go."
The young midfielder also admitted that next season will be the first time that he plays country footy.
"This will be my first time," he said.
"I'm a Melbourne boy and I haven't really left Melbourne too much to do too many other things.
"I guess it will be kind of new to experience not only just the on-field stuff but the off-field stuff as well."
Warren will continue to live in Melbourne and holds no real concerns about making the commute each week.
"Yeah the travel will be fine," he said.
"Me and Cal had a pretty open dialogue, if you think about it logistically that was going to be the sticking point on why it was going to be difficult to make the call.
"We talked our way through it, there's a good train that gets up there at a decent time so it's not going to really impact too much of what I want to do.
"I'm looking to get out of Melbourne and just experience something else, I'm not going to Europe or anything like that so I'll experience on and off-field something different."
Although primarily playing as a midfielder over the last couple of years, Warren said he was happy to play whatever role was given to him next season.
"Wherever Cal decides to play me I'm happy to play," he said.
"I'm hoping I'm pretty versatile and can go into whatever he sees my role in the team being."
