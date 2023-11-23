Footy legends drop in on Wagga pubs' quest to raise $100k for charities

Hotels across the regions came together to raise money for local charities on the Wagga Wagga Hotels Have Heart event on Friday night.
The gala event was organised by Australian Hotels Association NSW at the Wagga Country Club and saw more than 180 people gather to raise money for charity.
The event's special guests included footballers Darryl Brohman and Laurie Daley with the AHA NSW represented by John Green the Director of Liquor.
John McRedmond of Wagga's Union Club Hotel who is the AHA NSW local delegate and event spokesperson said he was pleased the event was such a success and showed why hotels are an important part of the Wagga community.
"I would also like to thank our trade suppliers who generously donated items for the auction and raffle, as well as hotels who bought tables, and - of course - the guests for their spirited bidding and support," he said.
AHA NSW CEO John Whelan said that the fundraiser was an opportunity for local hotels to come together and donate to local charities.
"The amount raised is outstanding given the current cost of living pressures on the economy and all involved are to be congratulated," Mr Whelan said.
The funds raised will be given to charities located in Wagga and nearby districts, these include Can Assist, Cancer Council, Ronald McDonald House, Wagga Base Hospital Children's Ward and to local families in need.
