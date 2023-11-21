The Daily Advertiser
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Kildare Catholic College win Ramsay Cup over Wagga High in girl's competition

By Tahlia Sinclair
November 21 2023 - 3:08pm
Kildare Catholic College girls side won the Ramsay Cup on Monday night. Picture supplied
Kildare Catholic College girls side won the Ramsay Cup on Monday night. Picture supplied

Everything clicked into place for Kildare Catholic College on Monday night, leading the girls to a 17-10 win over Wagga High in the Ramsay Cup grand final.

