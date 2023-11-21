Everything clicked into place for Kildare Catholic College on Monday night, leading the girls to a 17-10 win over Wagga High in the Ramsay Cup grand final.
With barely any experienced rugby union players on the side, team manager Fiona Harris said it was an exciting win for the team.
"Probably about 80 per cent of our team were new to playing rugby union," Harris said.
"We had about three or four girls who had a little bit of experience.
"The new girls picked it up quite well as the competition progressed."
Harris said while each week the girls have looked better on field, she felt they found their rhythm.
"They've progressed as the season went on and played some really good rugby last night," she said.
"It was a tough game and Wagga High played well, things just sort of clicked for us yesterday and we got over the try line."
Standouts included Anabelle Willis, who was named best on field in the final, and Shayla Watson.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Harris said the pair transitioned well between attacking and defending, providing good runs and laying some strong tackles.
More than pleased to have got across the line come the final whistle, the entire team was proud of their efforts.
"They were very excited, very happy to have won," Harris said.
Impressed with the girls efforts in improving their play as the competition wore on, Harris also thanked their local Southern Inland Rugby Union partner club, Reddies.
"We had some amazing coaches from the Reddies Rugby Club helping out, four girls from there that were just amazing with them," Harris said.
"It was great, one of our girls knew one of the Reddies girls and got them involved and they were just fantastic, we can't thank them enough for what they did for the girl's rugby this year."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.